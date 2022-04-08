Savings and investments penalized by inflation, war and Covid. Here’s what to do to save your money

Amid rising inflation, skyrocketing interest rates, uncertainties related to the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the pandemic, markets have been extremely volatile since the start of the year. A situation that small savers and investors look at with concern, wondering how to behave because the portfolio is affected as little as possible by the challenges of the present. Here are some guidelines of the expert Marcello Ferrara, analyst of Consultique SCF Spa.





What are the changes in recent months that are currently causing the most problems for small savers?

«A set of factors. The main concern is the rising dynamics of inflation. Particularly high inflation, followed by attempts by central banks to reduce it by increasing interest rates, is the element that most destabilizes the markets. As a consequence of the change in the monetary policy scenarios of the states, since the beginning of the year, we have seen a sudden increase in interest rates globally and a consequential decrease in share prices. In this moment, with an equity and a bond structure that do not show a positive trend, it is difficult for small savers and investors to find a source of performance or a protection ».

Are wallets affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

«The Russian-Ukrainian conflict certainly fits into this unstable scenario. A war that involves difficulties in finding raw materials and that fears the risk of a potential extension of the conflict at an international level. The repercussions of this tense climate are reflected in the markets. There is also a Covid theme: the pandemic still affects the markets “.

How can a saver protect himself from this turbulence?

“It becomes difficult to find an absolute source of protection. In the past, we have seen gold tend to help in deep red markets. However, when interest rates push up, gold isn’t much of a safeguard either. Someone decides to focus on commodities, as a form of investment and protection, but thinking of creating a portfolio built solely on raw materials is not a coherent solution, taking into account the values ​​reached by raw materials at this time “.

What are the effects of leaving your savings on current account?

“It is not an ideal solution in absolute terms. With inflation so high, the purchasing power of one’s savings drops. It is equally true that those who have maintained more liquidity in recent months have protected themselves from market fluctuations. Investing is not automatically a return, it is the taking of a risk. And the risk, since the beginning of this year, has turned into negative performance. Those who have made investments in the last three months, net of particular situations, have had negative results, both as regards the bond and equity dynamics ».

What is recommended for those who want to move on the markets with some investments in this period?

«The first tip is to diversify as much as possible. With all the variables at stake, it becomes essential to keep faith with the diversification of investments. The other attitude to adopt is that of gradualness, structuring the purchasing profile on the basis of one’s own risk profile and preferring more defensive sectors over sectors affected by strong growth, or those that could now pay the most important duty “.

Can investing in brick be a form of savings protection?

“There are conflicting opinions on this. The Italians are a people who invest heavily in brick. It can be a form of protection from inflation, sure, but this is not a rule. As long as we are talking about buildings of a certain level, in big cities, it has a logic; where instead we look at less dynamic realities, the scenario changes and the risk is that the asset will devalue ».

Inflation jumped to 6.7% in March. Is that a worrying figure?

“A scenario in which inflation remains at such high levels would undoubtedly be a deleterious scenario, especially if it were to be combined with a slowdown in the economic process. We could end up in a stagflation scenario, which is one of the worst from an economic point of view ».