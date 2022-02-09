savings are the real ally to push growth. My father and Mediolanum- Corriere.it values



Massimo Doris

To invest you need trust, foreign investors are coming to Italy but positive messages are fundamental for people. If, on the other hand, I fear that my country is on the verge of bankruptcy, I don’t even think about investing. Having Draghi in the government, a premier respected at a global level, the PNRR and the European Union that realized that insisting too much on rigor was counterproductive, everything has changed the climate for saving a lot. And there are indeed positive signs…. Massimo Doris, 55, became CEO of Banca Mediolanum in 2008. His father, Ennio, who passed away just over two months ago, founded the group. I’ll tell you this episode: one day we had to launch a new product, meetings, meetings. Add, remove. We had arrived at what seemed like the solution: the margin was right. And he asked: for whom? For customers, for the bank or for the family banker? If not for all three, we have to rethink it. which has become the “rule of the three ses”, which we have been keeping in mind for every initiative ever since. This was my father. He has permeated the company and I have grown by fully absorbing these principles. Therefore I am very serene, as a son and as a manager. We are a group that now manages over 100 billion and that counts on a very strong team of collaborators.

Is savings the real industry of this country even if governments don’t seem to consider it as such?

Twenty years ago we were at double-digit levels, saving was 14-15% of income. Then he started spending more. After the 2008 crisis with the drop in GDP, Italians also had less money to spend. The liquidity on current accounts exploded in these months of pandemic can be explained as follows: every time there is a crisis, when you are worried, you keep your car for longer, you actually pull the oars into the boat: spend less and increase liquidity. Then the lockdown added the fact of not being able to spend. And I add another….



Which?

The zero interest rates, which for Italians, who have always been used to buying Bots and bank bonds that yielded 3%, were a kind of shock. “How much do you give me” has always been the question. If the answer is nothing, everything becomes more difficult even for a saver to understand. a recent scenario, which must be compared with a history of decades. For things are changing: mutual funds continue to grow, institutional investors have returned from abroad, and with the exit from this situation, people will resume investing. We are already beginning to see the signs, think of the record collections of the network banks in 2021.

Just when the ECB hints that it will raise rates …

They will go up a little, not a lot. Inflation is not transitory as was said a few months ago. I will not stay at these levels but I will not drop suddenly. I have a feeling that the energy transition, which I share, will cost more than you think, due to the haste of politics.

Just yesterday the spread returned to 160 …

In addition to the positive sentiment, volatility is another central aspect. Emotional reactions make mistakes, so it is essential to explain to customers the before and after and be by their side during the course. Explain from the start that there will be a downside when you lose, but it could be an opportunity to invest again. We need advice and financial culture and the automatisms that give method and neutralize emotions. For example, we have always insisted on accumulation plans with automatic debit. There is a study just released: 80% of DIY traders at a loss. With us the opposite. Analyzing Banca Mediolanum clients with investment funds in the last 3 years, 99% of them earn with an average annual performance of 8%.

Is savings the real engine of growth?

the great ally of growth, if well addressed. Think of the Pir, there has been a lot of criticism. Those who have invested are earning and businesses have been able to count on resources to grow. It is good to have raised the tax incentive threshold to 40 thousand euros. The alternative PIRs, on the other hand, are illiquid and should be directed towards people with higher availability, for whom they represent only a portion of their investment. Not for all. In personal investments the free meal does not exist, instead there are volatility, zero rates, fluctuations and the time factor which is crucial. We insist a lot on this, awareness.

In recent years, the focus has been on robo-advisor, artificial intelligence. The advice will no longer serve?

It seems to me that the robo-advisors did not turn out to be the winning weapon. On the contrary. The point is to combine technology and consulting, or rather people. Of course consultants do not go to clients with a squared paper and pencil but with the most sophisticated data, performance, analysis and tools at their disposal. But people are decisive. Do you know how the “bank built around you” was born?

As?

Not born as a slogan, but as the story of what we have always been. In 2000, the then general manager, Edoardo Lombardi, was in the USA. I contacted a marketing agency who knew nothing about us. They did interviews with managers, customers, even competitor consultants and of course us in the family. And in the end they said we were a mix of innovation and tradition, technology and humanity, with the customer at the center. They simply proposed: the bank built around you. Thus was born the circle on the salt lake with dad.

For fintechs are growing and banks at the forefront …

For traditional banks, mergers are the only obligatory route. In recent years, the Roe has been 3-4%. Small banks will only be able to survive if they are specialized. The counters will not disappear, but they will be greatly reduced. Once there was an operation a week in the branch, now you go once a year. Cost cutting will be needed to recover profitability, while there is an increasingly invasive regulation that increases costs. So traditional banks merge to benefit from economies of scale. We have 500 family banker offices because the client wants to see where you are, it’s different to have thousands of branches.

For Banca Mediolanum, merger scenarios emerge from time to time. The hypothesis of aggregation with Mediobanca, of which you are historical shareholders …

Our profitability is around 15-18%, so I don’t have the problems of traditional banks. Once a month the investment banks offer me scenarios, mergers, all very sensible on paper. Banca Generali, Fineco, Azimut, to name a few. But what would we do? We could make efficiency and add profits, which is to eliminate 100 million costs and increase the dividend. But I would lose the reassurance of working in a certain way, which is given to me by being the main shareholder. I would be in check of institutional investors, who often have a hostage view of the quarterly reports. On the other hand, I am in a position to decide with a long-term view. To give some examples, I can afford not to make fixed-rate mortgages that in 20-30 years are too high a risk for the bank or to donate funds to the victims of the earthquake or flood, or to repay customers for the Lehman crash, I want to be free to do it. And then the risk of taking home half of what you buy….

That is?

The relationship with the customers belongs to the bankers, who if they did not share the choice would go away taking the customers.

Therefore?

I prefer to be alone and continue to invest heavily in technology and training, as people remain at the center.

On February 2nd Mediolanum turned 40, an intuition of her father who at a certain point entrusted her with the baton of a system of values ​​as well as of the company …

I totally absorbed her values ​​and tell her that when we talked, sometimes we obviously had different visions. And do you know what happened in the end? We never compromised, but we always chose the best solution for the bank, whether it was his – very often “he won” – or mine. I have spoken to you as a son and as CEO of this bank for nearly fourteen years. I know very few people who have worked as well and as much as he did, but I got to this point with much graduality and serenity: I was able to enjoy it until I was 81, thank God. The bank has absorbed its values ​​so much and can count on talented collaborators. Two things that make me very happy in carrying it out.

