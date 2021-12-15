savings banks prepare crypto trading

The German savings banks, so-called Sparkassen, are preparing to provide the necessary tools for the trading from the cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. In this way, their customers will be able to access the crypto world by managing their savings. Through a pilot project, the tools necessary to provide a personalized plan will then be approved by their commercial bank. Let’s find out the details of this interesting initiative together.

German Savings Banks Get Close to Bitcoin

In practice, one could therefore speak of a rapprochement by the German commercial banks with respect to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Obviously it will be the committees of the 370 Sparkassen having to approve the project individually, thus giving the green light to wallet which should then be launched within the first months of next year. For obvious reasons, the pilot project will be unique for everyone, but then it can be customized by the individual savings banks.

This project is still secret and will prove to be a real boom for the European financial landscape should it be approved. We are talking about around 50 million customers who make these savings banks the market leader of German financial institutions. A similar opening to Bitcoin and the others cryptocurrencies it would mean opening the doors to a target market that today already invests and trades in the world of crypto.

A similar discourse on the concept of approaching cryptocurrencies, but extremely different in form, was addressed in the United States of America. There several banks, including Goldman Sachs, they would be interested in using Bitcoin as collateral in providing customer loans.

On the other hand, the idea that the German savings banks have in mind is different. A spokesperson for the German Saving Banks Association who stated: