Savings: Fabi, with family wealth covid rises by 334 billion – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 03 – More liquidity and less risk, with piggy banks growing overall by over 7%: between 2019 and 2021, in the two years of the pandemic, the financial wealth of Italian families increased, in total, of 334 billion euros (+ 7.17%), touching the 5,000 billion ceiling, compared to 4,663 billion at the end of 2019. This is what emerges from the analysis of the Italian Autonomous Banking Federation (Fabi) on Italy for savings .



Between current accounts and cash, Italian families have accumulated over 153 billion more in the form of deposits, with an increase of around 11% since the beginning of the pandemic. A figure, according to Fabi’s analysis, which confirms a renewed preference for liquidity also for 2021 and the prevalence of easily monetizable instruments as well as deposits in household safes. The increase of 334 billion refers to the period from January 2020 to September 2021: a total of 21 months, during which the financial wealth of Italian families grew to a monthly average of 15.9 billion.



Bank deposits, which amount to a total of 1,604 billion (+ 10%), have turned into the new “brick” of the Italians with more than 30% of the financial wealth of Italians parked on current accounts. Then followed by insurance products and equities.



The Covid crisis has made Italian families “less inclined to consume, increasing the tendency to save, this time due to fears related to the health and economic emergency of the last two years”, says the secretary general of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni . (HANDLE).

