Savona, the Casa della Salute arrives: new clinic in the “Il Gabbiano” shopping center

Savona. Already present in other cities of Liguria and Piedmont, Casa della Salute also opens in Savona, in the Il Gabbiano shopping center, inaugurated this morning.

“It is important to think that this center will integrate both with the services of the shopping center and the city”, began the CEO of Casa della Salute SpA Marco Fertonani. The goal – as Fertonani explained – is “to be of aid to health and have a filter function with respect to access to hospital facilities. A structure complete with all services for the citizens of the Savona area. The Casa della Salute model does not replace the National Health System, but is always an integration “.

“Casa della Salute – they explain – sets itself as a reference for the prevention and promotion of health with innovative and patient-oriented management models, with the excellence of its professionals and its services always aligned with the most advanced technologies”.

“Last piece of renovation of the mall gallery with theattention to health thus guaranteeing an additional service to people and the local area“, Says the president of Coop Liguria Roberto Pittalis. Initiative in line with the company mission: “We care about the protection of the consumer and our members”.

The guaranteed specialties are diagnostic imaging services, including high-field magnetic resonance, CT, X-rays, mammograms and ultrasound scans, specialist visits, sports medicine, sampling point, dentistry and physiotherapy. “The structure is complete – underlines Fertonani – at the moment there is no surgical part that will arrive in the coming months”.