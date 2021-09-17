Savona, Voices in the Shadow at the exhibition dedicated to Faletti at Villa Cambiaso





The International Festival of Dubbing Voices in the Shadow, which is about to realize its twenty-second edition by the end of this year, will participate in the Giorgio Faletti exhibition “My time”. It will be inaugurated on Sunday 19 September, at 5 pm, in Savona at the Villa Cambiaso museum. This event dedicated to the life path of the multifaceted Giorgio Faletti was organized by the Cultural Association Museo Artepozzo with President Angela Maioli Parodi who is its curator. The project coordinated by the artist Lorenzo Bersini has Faletti’s wife, Roberta Bellesini Faletti as godmother of the exhibition. The inauguration will be presented by the journalist Bruna Magi.

The director of Voices in the Shadow Tiziana Voarino will also present her book Dubbing & Dubbing. He will intervene because Giorgio Faletti in addition to being a writer, comedian and actor, painter, singer, has also dubbed in his career: he gave the voice in Toy Story 3 – The great escape, the 2010 Disney film to Chuckles the Clown. It was Carlo Valli who directed the dubbing. The protagonist Sheriff Woody is voiced in the American version by Tom Hanks and in the Italian version by Fabrizio Frizzi. Furthermore, the collaboration between Arte Pozzo and Resources Projects & Valorisation that produces Voci nell’Ombra has been going on for some years.

Among the artists who will exhibit the photographer Nino Carrè.

Voci nell’Ombra is organizing dubbing and voice enhancement courses for the city and the territory together with the Creative Academy with an offer ranging from directing to actor training.