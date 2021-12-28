Say goodbye to heaviness and bloating with these good habits that could help you work off the excesses of the holidays

After the Christmas Eve dinner, the Christmas day lunch and the Boxing Day leftovers, each of us will have gained some numbers on the scales. It must be taken into account that this phenomenon is perfectly normal and physiological and that by returning to eat normally, our body will dispose of excess fluids. At the same time, however, it is necessary to quickly resume good habits both in terms of nutrition and sports. In fact, it’s easy to say goodbye to heaviness and abdominal bloating with these good habits that could help you work off party excesses. Let’s see together how we can do to get back on track immediately.

First of all it is necessary to consume about 5 daily portions consisting of fruit or vegetables. But sometimes it can be tricky to take all of these doses all the time. For this reason, the experts of the Veronesi Foundation recommend opting for their liquid form.

It is therefore advisable to ingest juices and centrifuges which in addition to providing precious vitamins can also help maintain good hydration levels. The same goes for vegetable soups or soups. For example, this foolproof velvety detox would help deflate and lose the pounds and retention accumulated over the holidays.

Another viable alternative could be low-calorie flavored drinks. For example, it is possible to keep weight and hunger pangs under control with this herbal tea that would help relieve fatigue and swelling. These drinks, in fact, being flavored can distract from the desire to bite into snacks or sweets of all kinds. They can also be made more palatable with a teaspoon of honey or other types of sweeteners.

How to get active after the Christmas days

But let’s move on to another indispensable habit: sport. Generally one of the most popular ways to burn calories is walking or running. These two activities are totally free and can really increase our well-being in a short time.

In winter, however, not everyone wants to expose themselves to the harsh temperatures and bad weather typical of this season. The solution therefore may consist in using a treadmill indoors or in going to the gym with your friends. In this way it is possible to combine a comfortable environment with good company.

