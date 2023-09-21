Say goodbye to stress and extra years! This is the powerful medicinal plant you need

The hyper-accelerated world we live in, along with the return to routine and work, can cause stress and anxiety. In these cases, it is best to always keep in mind the best relaxation techniques and, if necessary, seek the help of a psychologist, but integrate sport into your daily routine and rely on it. The benefits that nature itself gives us from medicinal plants Like the one we are going to talk to you about.

A medicinal plant that is highly appreciated in Spain, capable of relieving anxiety and stress, but which will also be your ally in taking the years off your shoulders, thanks to rejuvenating power Its powerful benefits on skin and for general health. Do you want to know what it is?

Powerful medicinal plant that reduces stress and refreshes

The medicinal plant that we are going to talk to you about is also known as Flower of the Dead, Marigold or Flamenquilla and has been used for a long time. to treat various conditions,

A great ally for the treatment of anxiety, depression or insomnia and especially useful for the treatment skin conditions, as an anti-inflammatory and to relieve intestinal discomfort,

The medicinal plant we are talking about is known as Calendula. a type of plant that can be taken both ways in infusionkind of in drops mixed with water or juice Or take a bath with drops of oil for a relaxing bath.

Calendula: a powerful ally against stress

Calendula has been highlighted as a powerful ally against stress due to its versatility Properties and Benefits Which can help reduce the harmful effects of this condition on the body and mind.





One of the reasons calendula is considered effective in stress management is its natural anti-inflammatory and calming properties. These properties help reduce inflammation in the body, including the nervous system, which can be affected by chronic stress, Additionally, the calming properties of calendula may relieve anxiety and stress, promoting a sense of overall well-being.

Another important factor is the relaxing effect of calendula. The compounds present in this plant may act mild sedative, which means they may help relax the nervous system and reduce feelings of stress. This ability to induce relaxation can be particularly beneficial when it comes to dealing with stress symptoms.

Chronic stress often has a negative impact on sleep quality, which can further increase its health effects. In this regard, calendula can help improve sleep quality due to its relaxing properties, which can provide relief from pain. stress related sleep disorders, Restful sleep, in turn, helps reduce the adverse effects of stress on the body.

In addition to its ability to soothe and relax, calendula also provides an antioxidant effect. Antioxidants are present The compounds in this plant help combat oxidative stress, a process that may be related to various stress-related conditions. By protecting cells from damage, the antioxidants in calendula may help maintain overall good health.

Regenerative Power of Calendula

Calendula is also known for its rejuvenating properties, as it provides significant benefits for keeping the skin young and healthy. Its antioxidant compounds stimulate collagen production, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Additionally, calendula hydrates the skin, soothes irritation and inflammation, and promotes wound healing, contributing to smooth, blemish-free skin.

This plant also provides protection from sun damage and fights free radicals, factors Key in the skin aging process, So using products containing calendula extracts and maintaining a proper skin care routine can help maintain a youthful and glowing appearance.

Other notable health benefits of calendula

Calendula is a plant that has been appreciated for centuries Health and Beauty Benefits, Among the most famous are: