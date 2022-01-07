say goodbye to these foods

There are days when the headache makes any activity impossible, even the simplest. Sometimes the trigger could be hidden in eating habits.

Those who suffer from headaches know, when they arrive there is little to do, they take something to make it go away hoping it will be effective. But the origin of a malaise as widespread as it is, for many people, disabling is not always clear.

The headache: classification

Headaches can be classified into three categories: primary headaches; secondary headaches; cranial neuralgia and facial pain.

Primary headaches they are real diseases, they are not always triggered by identifiable causes, but are originated by unhealthy lifestyle habits, hormonal reactions or external factors.

Secondary headaches they are the symptom of the most important pathologies such as: sinusitis, pharyngitis, otitis and head trauma. In some cases, secondary headaches are the manifestation of serious pathological conditions such as stroke or cerebral hemorrhages. Fortunately, this only happens in a very small percentage.

Cranial neuralgia they are caused by inflammation of the cranial and / or cervical nerves, which give rise to headaches. One of the most common cases is the trigeminal neuralgia.

Food and headache: what correlation?

Among the factors that trigger headaches are stress, lack of sleep, weather conditions and, in some cases, even poor nutrition.

There is, in fact, a correlation between some foods and the onset of headaches.

Among these are: chocolate, caffeinated beverages (can also trigger withdrawal symptoms), spirits and spirits, red meats and sausages rich in nitrites and nitrates which serve to enhance the red color, French fries and all fried foods, the monosodium glutamate (contained in bouillon cubes, soy sauce, snacks of various kinds), dried fruit and aged and fermented cheeses.

Also there amount of food ingested it can cause pain in the head as a result of slow and difficult digestion.

Foods that promote headache contain substances psychoactive (stimulants) e vasoactive (capable of vascular actions, therefore either vasodilating or vasoconstricting).

Proper nutrition it is always a good starting point for safeguarding our health.