Say goodbye to ‘Today’? Adamari López returns to her native Puerto Rico for this reason

Adamari Lopez She has become one of the drivers most loved by the public, especially by the Hispanics who accompany her every morning.

The also actress has become one of the most representative faces of Telemundo with the morning show”today”.

Related news

Now, the pretty star has revealed that will return to his native country, Puerto Rico, What is the reason? Is he leaving the program? Here we tell you everything.

IG @adamarilopez

The Puerto Rican announced through the Instagram account of “today“that he will return to his country to stream a special edition of the show.

This is how she announced it while dancing and wasting beauty in a very elegant wine-colored dress: “My beautiful people, here I am dancing a little bomba and plena because I am going to Puerto Rico. I will be in the Paseo de la Princesa, in the Window of the Sea and in the T-Mobile District, I hope you will join me”.

“We are going to Puerto Rico! Starting this Monday Adamari López returns to his land with many surprises, a lot of fullness and a lot of charm. We are going for Today!” says the text.

Although many details are not known, it is expected that the Telemundo program have a lot of news for this special section.

The driver has not stopped surprising us since last year with the great changes she has made in her life and for her health and now she continues to succeed on television.

amv