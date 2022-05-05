Saylor and Musk have been wrong about bitcoin but will be considered geniuses, according to analyst

Key facts: Eventually even the most critical will praise these entrepreneurs, says Scott Melker.

Melker compares the big investors with the small ones: “we are not different”.

Great entrepreneurs have become faces of investment in bitcoin (BTC) for some time now. This is happening in a market that is in frank expansion, such as that of cryptocurrencies (particularly bitcoin), and in which institutional players are increasing, both in quantity and in invested capital.

Of that group, three names stand out in particular: Michael Saylor, founder and CEO of MicroStrategy; Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and new owner of Twitter; and the former owner of the social platform who retired to dedicate himself fully to Bitcoin, through his firm Block (formerly Square), Jack Dorsey.

For market analyst Scott Melker, the three entrepreneurs may have been wrong about the exact time to make their respective BTC purchases. However, they would still be (and are) considered geniuses for their approach to cryptocurrency.

In his most recent newsletter, the analyst also known as The Wolf of All Streets on Twitter, he evaluated the purchases of entrepreneurs from the point of view of public opinion: “one could expect institutions to be almost perfect when it comes to their cryptocurrency purchases. After all, they are whales with access to infinite resources.”

But despite that belief, Melker continued, the truth is that last year it was shown that “not even the main institutions can time a maximum or minimum [en el precio] of bitcoin». In this regard, he assured that “CEOs seem to be geniuses when they publicly announce their purchases and prices skyrocket, but they are not immune to the corrective nature of bitcoin.”

MicroStrategy, Tesla and Square are 3 of the 4 publicly traded companies with the most BTC under their belt. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.

The three aforementioned companies have been affected by the negative performance of bitcoin in recent months. However, the average purchase prices of the companies are still below the current one, if we go by the records of Bitcoin Treasuries. That is, they remain in profit.

“An Incredibly Foolish Way”

For Melker, think about the investments of these companies in bitcoin from the point of view of the short term or the timing is “an incredibly silly way to see the operations and the investments».

Saylor wasn’t trying to time the bottom, he was simply adding to his stack as his resources allowed. That’s a good investment strategy: dollar cost averaging on a grand scale, even if you’re forced to average up. Scott Melker, market analyst.

The specialist prefers to see things from a more long-term perspective. And in that sense, he considers that “given enough time, these three men and their companies will probably be seen as geniuses even by their staunchest critics.”

Finally, Melker compared the investments of these large companies with those of any person. “As traders and investors, we are no different than previous corporations: we just operate on a smaller scale,” he said.

In this sense, the bulletin states that regret the entry times and not having bought before (at a lower price) is a mistake. It all depends on the moment of the investor, whether large or small, he implies. In fact, it is very difficult to predict the price movements of any asset, even for very experienced traders. They also make mistakes.