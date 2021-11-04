says goodbye to the blonde to show off the black bob

Valentina Ferragni has drastically changed her look, even if only for a few hours. She temporarily said goodbye to the blonde and sported a black bob and bangs. The detail that she herself focused on? In this version she is practically identical to Katy Perry.

The distinctive trait of the Ferragni sisters? Blond hair which, as shown by the numerous childhood photos shared on social media, is 100% natural. It is not surprising, therefore, that the major Chiara has become famous with a blog that celebrates her iconic blonde hair. If the latter, however, has never particularly dared in terms of changes of look, in the last few hours it has been Valentina Ferragni to leave the fans speechless. How? She revolutionized her image in a drastic way, temporarily saying goodbye to very blonde hair.

The new look of Valentina Ferragni

Valentina Ferragni is not afraid to be daring when it comes to hair and, after trying a bold Big Babol pink dye a few years ago, this time she did more. She recently appeared on social media in an unrecognizable version, that is, with a short, extra smooth bob and fringe. To make it really different from the usual, however, it is not only the cut but above all the color: Chiara’s sister said goodbye to blond and tried jet black. Of course, thanks to the disguise of Mia Wallace for Halloween, it is only a wig but the difference from the usual look is very evident.

Valentina Ferragni is Katy Perry’s “twin”

The detail that many fans have noticed? Valentina Ferragni with black hair is practically identical to Katy Perry and she herself is fully aware of it, just think of the fact that in the caption of the selfie she wrote: “Miss Mia Wallace or Katy Perry?“It may be because she boasts a wonderful contrast between blue eyes and total black hair like the singer or because she simply showed off her own haircut, but the sure thing is that she remembers her in an impressive way. In the comments Chiara’s sister also told a nice anecdote: at 20 she dressed up as Katy Perry for Carnival and everyone told her that she seemed to be her twin. However, she wanted to reassure the fans by saying: “I was born blonde and I would never see myself in another color“.