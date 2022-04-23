says he is willing to dialogue – Abinader asks the organizers of protests in Cibao for patience

President Luis Abinader said he was open to dialogue, after referring to the strike announced by a group of popular and social organizations in 14 provinces of Cibao, for next Monday, and asked the strikers to be patient in the face of the situation he is facing. traversing the nation.

Regarding the complaint about the high cost of fuel, the president said that at the present time it is impossible for them to go down, after indicating that this decision does not depend on the government he heads, but of the behavior of the international market.

“How can they ask us to lower the fuel? That is impossible, gentlemen,” the government official emphasized during his participation in the radio space “El Gobierno de la Mañana”, which is broadcast by radio station Z101 in a special program from Monseñor Noel province, after the start of the rice harvest.

For next Monday, a group of popular organizations announced a strike in the Cibao provinces for 24 hours, to demand from the government a series of demands that include a reduction in fuel prices and the high cost of the family basket. .

With regard to the strike, he assured that if his government has something, that they even criticize it for it, it is that it always has an open door to communication and dialogue with all sectors.

“What happens is that when they ask you to lower fuel prices at a time when the government is subsidizing fuels, which today are for the first time in history cheaper than in the United States,” said the head of state.

He added in that same order, that only the fuel subsidy for this week, which as we had planned, prices will remain unchanged, is 1,200 million pesos.

“So how can they ask us to lower the prices of the fuels? That is impossible, gentlemen, for now,” said President Luis Abinader.

He cited the case of the works, which he affirmed are being carried out in San Francisco de Macorís, which he highlighted had been claimed by the population for decades.

“All the streets in those provinces are being paved, now when they make a request for fix all the local roads, that is, what has not been done in 60 years of past administrations must be done now,” said the president.

He also emphasized that there are reasons for discontent in parts of the country, but recalled that he has been at the head of the government for 20 months, managing a pandemic crisis and even so “we have done more small works than those that had been done in the last decades”.

“Therefore, I think those who are in that attitude must have patience, communication with us and you can be sure that we are going to serve you in order of priorities and according to the response capabilities that the government has due to the crisis that we find,” he said.