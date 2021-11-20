SBK 2021. Razgatlioglu: “The track is dusty like Sofugolu in Turkey” – Superbike

Relaxed as if he had taken a walk, Razgatlioglu does not seem to feel the pressure of being able to become World Champion already in tomorrow’s race. No one will adopt any strategy, other than trying to win all the races, as always.

In FP1 he was immediately very fast also because the Mandalika track is dusty, just like that of Sofuoglu in Turkey, on which he often trains.

You seem particularly happy and relaxed

“I like to travel and see new places, so I am happy to have come to Indonesia, and I would have liked to come there maybe a few days earlier to visit this country more. Indonesia is beautiful and besides, it is a Muslim country as I am” .

How did I go so fast on a new track right away?

“I didn’t do anything in particular … ..I rode my bike. I like new tracks and I learn them easily. This track is a little dirty and dusty, but I’m used to this kind of situation. I train a lot on it. Sofuoglu track in Turkey which is often dusty, and maybe that’s why I went fast here in Mandalika. I like all the tracks more or less, but I think this is one of the most beautiful and fun. I know everyone liked it. pilots “.

What strategy will you adopt tomorrow and Sunday?

“I came here to play three races and to win them. As I always do, even if I don’t always succeed, because in Superbike the races are difficult. I will try to take the lead straight away to control the race and because I want to win. I don’t know how it will go. to finish, but obviously I will give my best and I will also do it to thank all the people who are close to me also with their messages. I have received so many and I would like to become World Champion for them too “.

The forecasts speak of rain

“I heard it could rain tomorrow afternoon. It seems strange to me given the climate and the heat today, but it doesn’t bother me that much.”