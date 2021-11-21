SBK 2021. The GP of Indonesia. Toprak Razgatlioglu, the 2021 World Champion – Superbike

It was the October 3, 2014 when I interviewed Kenan Sofuoglu at Magny Cours.

Among the various questions I asked him, one concerned his country, and I asked him if we should expect some other Turkish Superbike rider. Beside us sitting on the ground was a boy who was playing video games and the Sultan pointed him out to me: “He will race in Superbike. It’s stronger than me”.

I thought of a joke from the penta world champion Supersport, but today I must say that he was right: the boy was Toprak Razgatliuoglu.

He had arrived in France with Kenan by car from Alanya in Turkey, after a trip that lasted two days, wanted by Sofuoglu who wanted to know him better, after having seen him at work on the track and immediately understood his talent.

Toprak first got on a motorcycle at the age of five years pushed by his father Arif, Turkey’s most famous motorcycle stuntman, nicknamed Tek Teker Arif (which can be translated as: Arif on one wheel). Having won four national championships of cross, Toprak moved to the track in 2009 at the age of thirteen, and after three seasons won the title of Turkish Supersport champion, simultaneously racing in the Supermoto national team and in the Yamaha R6 Cup in Germany.

In the two-year period 2013/14 he participates in the Red Bull Rookies Cup which closes in tenth and sixth place, winning a victory at Sachsenring.

The Sultan takes him to Magny Cours to make him run as a wild card the last round of theEuropean Stock 600. Sixth at the end of free practice, Razgatlioglu finishes qualifying in second position and then win the race. All without having ever seen the French track and even less the ZX-6R of the Bike Service Racing team.

A victory that convinces Kenan to bet on the young compatriot, and the following year he entrusts him to the care of Manuel Puccetti which makes him dispute the whole Stock 600. Toprak dominates the championship by winning the first five races and putting opponents like Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Federico Caricasulo And Augusto Fernadez.

Sofuoglu has very clear in mind the path to take him, which involves his passage to the Superstock 1000. He does not want to repeat the mistake he made himself of becoming a “600 driver” and immediately puts him on a 1.000. The ZX-10R is not competitive in terms of stock, but nevertheless the 20-year-old Turkish closes in fifth place in the 2016 overall and second in 2017, giving the title by just 8 points to Rinaldi.

At the end of the championship the terrible news of the death of the father, in a motorbike traffic accident. Toprak rushes to Turkey just in time to attend the funeral, surrounded by the affection of his loved ones and with all the understanding on the part of Sofuoglu, who was himself struck by family mourning in the past.

Returning to the track, the time is now ripe to make the big leap in Superbike, always with the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing. In the senior class, Razgatlioglu’s driving skills and abilities emerge clearly, even to those who until then had escaped.

A few races to take the measurements to the Ninja and then to Donington a few curves from the end of Race 2 overtakes a certain Jonathan Rea, thus climbing on the second step of the podium. At the press conference, to those who ask him if he had noticed that he had overtaken the world champion by blowing him the second position, he replies: “Yes, I saw him, but … he was going slowly”.

His English is broken and made up of few words, with which however expresses the concepts very well that he wants to exhibit. Like when he conquers the podium in San Juan Villicum in Argentina and to explain this second exploit he says: “Good bike, podium”Which translated from ‘toprachese’ means:“ Give me a competitive bike and I win ”. Clear, right?

He closes the season in ninth place overall and the following year he stays with the Reggio Emilia team, to complete his growth. Now its results are no longer surprising. He wins twice at Magny Cours and ends the championship in fifth position, with a total of 13 podiums. At the end of the season Kawasaki rewards him with participation in the Suzuka 8 hours, a milestone in his career, but not for what happens on the track.

He is the third driver of the Akashi factory team, together with Rea and Leon Haslam, made up of the KRT team of the SBK world championship.

The team wins the prestigious Japanese endurance race, but Toprak never goes out on the track. Sofuoglu interprets it as a mockery, a boycott against his protégé, which could have been part of a victory that would have allowed him to enter the heart of the Japanese house, but which was instead unfairly excluded.

We will never know how things really went. For some time there had been talk of Razgatlioglu as a possible replacement for Haslam in the official team, and this certainly would not have pleased Rea who would have found a rather uncomfortable opponent at home. However, there were also those who claimed that the young Turk has always been a pilot Red Bull, could not have raced in a sponsored team Monster, and that therefore the Sultan had seized the ball to slam the door in the face of Kawasaki (which by the way is not present in MotoGP) to embrace the cause Yamaha in 2020.

In the winter tests Toprak immediately shines with the R1, driving it naturally, as if it had always done so. His debut couldn’t be better, as he wins Race 1 at Phillip Island, and becomes immediately the top driver of the house of the three tuning forks.

Strong and talented, but not yet complete. With the rubber for some time and when the track is wet, the Turkish rider still cannot express himself at the highest levels. But champions learn fast and in the last round at Estoril the Superpole is his. He closes the season in fourth place with 3 wins and 9 podiums.

And we are in this year. Toprak is now a complete rider, a natural talent as few can see, combined with great professionalism, courage and a grit often bordering on fairness. He doesn’t look anyone in the face and runs to win.

I don’t care about the championship, he says after every race won, I go to win all the races. The complaints of Scott Redding and Rea’s criticisms do not affect his unabashed conviction in his own means and his superiority.

He does not start very well, and for his first victory we have to wait for Race 2 at Misano. He returns from Donington with a double success, but in Assen he has to surrender to the impetuosity of Garrett Gerloff which causes him to crash at the first corner, while the six-time world champion wins all three races.

But from Most onwards Toprak no longer gets off the podium and starts a memorable arm wrestling between him and Jonny, between the ‘old’ champion and the young rampant. Razgatlioglu manages to break a dominance that had lasted for six years, but the impressive determination of the Northern Irish rider and … Yamaha keep the championship alive.

The R1 leaves him on foot in Barcelona for an electronic problem and then throws him to the ground in Portimao, when his front fender comes off and slips into the front wheel. Without these three empty boxes in his ranking, perhaps, the championship would have ended before the last round of Mandalika, which Razgatlioglu came in with an advantage of 30 points against Rea, the result of 13 victories and 28 podiums.

In Indonesia Toprak has been shown to own a great cold blood. After the postponement of Race 1 due to rain and after it had made its appearance even before the start of the decisive race, the young Turkish never lost his concentration and as he had promised he did a race all on the attack without calculating, so much so that he scored the fastest lap on the penultimate pass.

And always keeping faith with what he had declared, dedicated the title to his father who passed away in 2017. His embrace with Sofuoglu, his sporting father, as well as the one with Rea, also a champion of sportsmanship, was moving.

So Race 1 in Mandalika

The TV schedules to watch the Indonesia GP 2021

“Final Rea-Razgatlioglu challenge in Mandalika”, the introduction to the GP by Carlo Baldi