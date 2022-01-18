SBK, Bassani: “Riding with Marquez in Portimao was a blast”

Axel Bassani started 2022 in a way that was certainly difficult for him to imagine. The rider of the Motocorsa Team in SBK and great revelation of the 2021 world championship has in fact broken the ice with the track by choosing to do a three-day trip in Portimao on a Ducati Panigale V4 in the Stock version, to regain confidence with the curbs after the winter stop but on the track he found himself crossing his own trajectories with Marc and Alex Marquez.

One thing that certainly does not happen every day, with Axel who wanted to post the images that portray him on the track with Marc while facing the Portuguese toboggan, also collecting the amused comment of Marquez himself on his Instagram profile. We decided to let Bassani tell us this experience directly, returned home today after this first outing on the track.

“I was in Portimao to train alone, to start the season on the track – Axel told us – to get rid of the winter rust, I was with a stock bike as per regulation. A three day training session on a track that in my opinion requires a lot of experience, because it is difficult to interpret it at its best. I should then return in February for tests with the SBK bike, but I still don’t have 100% official confirmation. “

We are curious to know more about your meeting with Marc Marquez on the track. How did it go?

“It was a good experience, because it doesn’t happen every day to ride with riders like that. It was fun and nice, because seeing what lines they make, Marc and Alex, was nice. We caught a couple of laps on the track. Sometimes, we even looked at each other but nothing more. Then I continued with my work, my runs and he too with his. But we did a few laps together. It was cool, such a thing doesn’t always happen! “.

How did Marc seem on the saddle, what idea did you have?

“I can’t say if he’s always the Marquez, also because in the end I’ve always seen him from off the track, like everyone else. Then it was also his first outing after the winter, just like his brother and me. calm and happy to get back in. As far as I could see him, I saw him calm. I certainly can’t assess his condition, I’d just shoot bullshit. It looks like he will be in Sepang, and that already seems good for him. He was happy to get back on the bike, I was after a month and a half I don’t dare to imagine how he could feel with everything he has been through. It was great fun for everyone. “

Instead what is coming for you? Will the updates you deserve arrive on the Panigale V4 you will use in the world championship?

“I don’t know what updates I will have on my bike in 2022, Mauri of Motocorsa is working on it. We in the garage are working on what I need on the bike to be completely at ease, then we will see what we will have at the first tests and above all we will see if what we are testing on the bike works. I think knowing each other for a year can help us a lot, we do not start from a blank sheet but on a basis that we know well. I’m confident, the team is energized and we hope to do well. “