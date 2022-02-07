SBK, Bautista, Rea, Toprak: first world championship in Portimao, Petrucci outsider

The tests never end. We have recently left behind those of the MotoGP in Sepang and in a few hours the spotlight will turn on those of the Superbike in Portimao. In fact, on Tuesday and Wednesday we will see the derivatives in action on the Portuguese track with the aim of sharpening their weapons in view of the Championship, which will start at the beginning of April in Aragon.

On the Algarve track we will see the first match against three of 2022 between Toprak Razgatlioglu, Johnny Rea and Alvaro Bautista. There is no shortage of curiosity, considering that to date these three have not yet met after the Mandalika round last November.

On that occasion, the Turk celebrated his first title in the category and hasn’t ridden the R1 since. However, he will do it from tomorrow, together with his partner Andrea Locatelli, with the intent to defend the scepter won in Indonesia.

For the occasion, he will find on his path the great rival of last season, that is Rea, back on the Kawasaki after the last outing just two weeks ago in Jerez. Between December and January at the KRT home they did not remain with folded arms, so much so that the team carried out a double test in Andalusia to try the innovations developed in the Barcelona headquarters.

To complete the chessboard too Bautista. As we well remember, Aruba had played early with the Spaniard, already trying at the end of November in Jerez. Now is the time to evaluate the work done in Borgo Panigale during the winter. There will be company at number 19 Michael Rinaldi, back in action after the violent highside he remedied during Race 2 in Mandalika. A major headache for the Romagna, to the point of forcing him to remain stationary in the pits.

The three days of Portimao therefore represents a sort of first taste of the World Championship between Yamaha, Kawasaki and Ducati, or rather the main candidates to play a leading role in this 2022.

Among the themes of this appointment there is also the Danilo Petrucci’s debut on the Ducati V4 in MotoAmerica configuration. While waiting to fly to the States, the rider from Terni will have the opportunity to gain confidence in the Panigale after completing the Dakar in Arabia with the KTM.

If on the one hand there are the big names in the category, on the other there is no shortage of new entries. It is the case of Luca Bernardi, at the world premiere with the Barni team’s Ducati V4, as well as Phillip Oettl, who riding the Panigale of Go Eleven is ready to pick up the baton left by Chaz Davieswho became Aruba coach a few weeks ago.

In addition to Superbikes, Portimao will also be a testing ground for SuperSport. The spotlight is therefore on Nicolò Bulega, on his second exit with the Ducati V2, while Oli Bayliss will make his debut on the Red of Barni, arrived in Portugal with dad Troy directly from Australia.

In short, we have had enough of meat on the fire. We at GPOne will be present on the field to tell you about the two days live with interviews, images and exclusive contributions from the track.

Finally, remember that the test days were organized by Ducati Aruba, which for the occasion allowed the various media bodies to enter the circuit. A behavior that embodies what has always been the spirit of Superbike, unlike some other team that on several occasions has seen fit to lock the doors, complicating the work of the media considerably.