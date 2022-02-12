SBK, Bautista, Toprak and Rea: this is what the Portimao tests told us

Brief premise: the winter tests must be taken with the springs, because each rider has his own work program to follow, then there is the material to try, but above all there are no points to be won for the Championship. Some drivers like to make the time, while others prefer to keep their cards covered while waiting for the curtain to rise.

The fact is that the two-day test in Portimao, staged between Tuesday and Wednesday, gave us a good taste of this early season with the three-way confrontation between Razgatlioglu, Rea and Bautista. All three worked on their respective bikes with the aim of improving their performance. Johnny concentrated on chassis and electronics, for example, Toprak on ergonomics and electronics, while Alvaro on tank and swingarm tested by Ducati in order to improve grip when exiting corners.

In addition to evaluating the material, there was also time to chase the clock. On the second day of testing, Toprak and Rea gave birth to a kind of qualifying, which he saw the Turk won by setting the new track record of 1’39 ”616. He did so using the SCQ, or the new tire brought by Pirelli, with which he trimmed the Cannibal of the Kawasaki 235 thousandths.

Bautista, on the other hand, had to console himself with the third time trial at 435 thousandths from the top. But he pays attention not to underestimate the number 19, because on the race pace he has shown to be impregnable. With the SC0 Bau Bau consistently proved to be on the low 1’40 ”, thus finding a higher pace than his opponents, so much so that no one would have been able to catch him.

Regarding the race pace speech, Toprak has been able to defend itself, exploiting the SCX several times, that is the rubber made by Pirelli for the Superpole and with a higher degradation compared to the SC0. Recall that this was the first test of the new year for the world champion, who focused more on the material brought by Yamaha and some new electronics.

Finally, the Rea chapter. Compared to the first two, in terms of pace Johnny seems to have accused something more and his face at the end of the test confirms this. The Cannibal in fact settled on 1’40 “high, complaining almost half a second from Bautista, despite the second time trial achieved with the SCQ. In fact, few passages on the low 40 ”with the SC0, except when he mounted the SCQ tire to set the second time.

This is what the first Portimao tests with Bautista and Ducati very fast on the pace ahead of Toprak, while Rea and Kawasaki were forced to complain a few tenths compared to the Spaniard and the Turkish. In March we will find them again on the track: Yamaha will go to test at Aragon, while Ducati will go to Misano, waiting to see them in Barcelona on 25-26 March on the occasion of the two days organized by KRT in which all the official teams will participate.