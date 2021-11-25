SBK, Bulega: “It was shocking to ride the Ducati V2”

After Moto2 and Moto3, between yesterday and today it was the turn of a handful of riders in the factory derivative paddock to grind kilometers along the Jerez de la Frontera track. Even MotoGP test riders such as Michele Pirro and Sylvain Guintoli were present, as well as the expected return of Alvaro Bautista to Ducati, the two days of testing on Spanish soil saw the absolute debut of Nicolò Bulega at the wheel of the Panigale V2 959 with which he will take part in the future SuperSport World Championship in the official line-up of Borgo Panigale. Today the former MotoGP championship scored 61 laps, the best in 1’42 “952 (more than a second away from Krummenacher’s lap record of 2019 in 1’41” 775, for all that I can count. ..). Here are his first words.

“I’m happy with these tests. The debut was quite shocking, I had never ridden the bike, plus I didn’t even know the tires and the type of team work. There are a lot of things to learn. Beyond of the times we looked at relatively, today instead we started off on the right foot. The general feeling is growing more and more, I can feel satisfied. Now I will try to train as much as possible in the winter break in an attempt to get in good shape at the start of the 2022 “, the 22-year-old admitted.