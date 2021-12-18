Sports

SBK, Camier: “Vierge and Lecuona were impressive with Honda”

At the end of the Jerez test, Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona made no statements. So he thought about speaking at Honda Leon Camier, taking stock of what the two Spaniards did in this first Superbike appearance.

The words expressed by the team manager are encouraging: “I would say it was a great start – he said – both Iker and Xavi adapted very quickly to the bike and the team, showing great motivation. The lap times also turned out to be good right away, but that wasn’t our goal, as it was just a matter of trying to understand the bike, the tires and the changes we made. Their comments, however, were in line with what we already knew and this is an impressive aspect in their first test with Honda “.

Leon then explains what he did: “The CBR they used is the same one we finished last season with. In this way they were able to understand the basic set-up and then all the updates will be introduced. Unfortunately Iker missed the last day of testing, but he was able to do a lot of work. Of course it will take more time on the track with both riders, so that they gain more experience ”.

