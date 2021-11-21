SBK, It’s Yamaha party: Toprak Razgatlioglu World Superbike Champion!

A triumphal ride to say the least, crowned on the Mandalika track. We are convinced that this November 21 will remain in the mind of a long time Toprak Razgatlioglu, because at the age of 25 he is the new Superbike World Champion. The Turkish driver has in fact managed to put an end to that domination of Johnny Rea which had lasted unchallenged for six years, overturning the hierarchies.

On this Sunday when a new page of history was written, the Yamaha rider had to secure 20 points to have arithmetic on his side. However, he decided to close the practice immediately, without wasting too much time, hitting second place in Race 1.

A heat that kept everyone breathless, since a few minutes before the start the rain messed up the cards, so much so that in some sections of the track the asphalt was wet. In the early stages of the race Toprak dueled with Rea, following the brawl were also joined by Redding and a super Axel Bassani. The spotlight was on this quartet and there was no shortage of emotions, especially when, eight laps from the end, Toprak risked ending up on the ground due to a large rider. However, the Turkish man’s maneuver was masterful, miraculously remaining on the saddle of his R1.

So Rea took the lead in the race with Redding to chase him. Although the Aruba standard-bearer managed to overtake the Cannibal and five laps to go, the latter promptly responded to the following lap, regaining the leadership of the race again, without letting it slip away. As if that were not enough, Redding also had to deal with the return of Toprak, who in turn 1 slipped him two laps from the end. The race is written like this with Rea winning his 111th race and Razgatlioglu hitting a second place ahead of Redding from the world title: “I really want to thank everyone, Yamaha, as well as Kenan – number 54 said – it was a truly incredible season, where we gave our all. I dedicate this day to my father. Unfortunately he is gone, but I know he is looking at me ”.

Then the party starts with the Yamaha team celebrating the Turkish rider with all-gold overalls and helmet and Kenan Sofuoglu in tears for the one to whom I test a hand, helping him in his growth path.

Returning to the race, in fourth position stands Andrea Locatelli, who in the final got the better of the Ducati of a super Axel Bassani, the latter fifth ahead of Van der Mark and Bautista, Davies eighth mind, in his last appearance in the Superbike World Championship. On the other hand, an extraordinary Mercado with Honda and Sykes with BMW closed the top ten, out of the top ten Gerloff and Rinaldi, forced to deal with a complicated race.