SBK, LIVE RACE 1 Superbike Mandalika: live one lap by lap

8:24 At 9 am Italian time, 4 pm local time, the race direction will communicate the new weekend program. So we just have to wait

8:20 We are awaiting a communication from the race management regarding the new roadmap. If you do not have to race today, the feeling is that two races will be held tomorrow and the sprint will be removed. A format that would in fact replicate the one used in Jerez following the death of Dean Berta Vinales.

8:10 Nothing to do, the situation does not improve! The race direction has decided to take time and in the next hour a communication will be issued regarding the new timetables on Saturday.

8:00 The rain does not give a single moment! Everyone is still in the pits waiting for an improvement that doesn’t seem to be coming yet. Here is the situation.

7:50 am Torrential rain right now in Mandalika! The departure was therefore postponed to a time to be confirmed.

7:40 First twist! A violent downpour hit the Mandalika track as the bikes were about to line up on the grid. Riders, motorcycles, technicians and mechanics all ran back to the pits under the water.

And now the spotlight is all on Race 1, the first of the three challenges of the weekend. Toprak Razgatlioglu on the Yamaha will be on pole, followed by Johnny Rea’s Kawasaki and Scott Redding’s Ducati to complete the front row. Remember that Leon Haslam and Alex Lowes will not be at the start of the race.

The start of Race 1 is scheduled for 8 am Italian, or 3 pm local time.