SBK: Lowes is the fastest on the first day of testing at Jerez – Superbike

Rea did not take to the track. Lowes set the best time, ahead of the two Honda riders Vierge and Lecuona. In Supersport the fastest were Tuuli with the MV F3 800 and Oncu January 27, 2022



S.i took place yesterday at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit in Spain, the first day of testing that involved both Superbike and Supersport teams and riders. In the higher class in addition to the two riders of the official Kawasaki KRT team Alex Lowes and Jonathan Reaare also present on the Andalusian track Lucas Mahias of Kawasaki Puccetti Racing and the two Honda officials Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge. As for the intermediate class, on the other hand, in addition to the pilots of the Puccetti team Can Oncu and Yari Montellathey also tried those of the Motozoo Racing by Puccetti Team: Benjamin Currie and Jeffrey Buis. The MV Agusta Reparto Corse team is present with Niki Tuuliflanked on the occasion by Kenan Sofuoglu, who replaces his nephew Bahattin, found positive for covid19. About to move to Moto3 Ana Carrasco he ran a long time with a ZX-6R, setting very high times. He also took to the track Florian Marino, as a tester of the KRT team. The former SS and STK600 and 1000 rider covered 30 laps providing useful information to the technicians of the official Kawasaki team.

TOAt the end of the first day of testing, the fastest was Alex Lowes, who declared that he had now solved the wrist problems that had hindered him in the final part of last season. Jonathan Rea preferred not to go out on the track, preparing the bike together with his team for today. The six-time world champion is trying to optimize the ten days of annual testing available to SBK riders as much as possible, and should only hit the track today. His teammate tested some solutions to the rear of the Ninja and stopped the chronometers on a time of 1’40 ”316, ahead of only 26 thousandths Xavi Vierge (1’40 “342). As had happened in the first test before the Christmas holidays, the young Spaniard from Moto2 was already at ease on the CBR. Third time for Lecuona (1’40 “495) almost two tenths behind the Kawasaki leader. It should be noted that the HRC team switched from Brembo to Nissin brakes and from Ohlins to Showa suspensions. Returning after about four months of rest, caused by the wrist injury sustained in the Magny Cours round last year, Lucas Mahias is regaining confidence with his ZX-10RR and set the fourth time of the day (1’40 “921) six tenths from Lowes. The Frenchman has shown that he has regained power in his injured arm, but he will still need a lot of training to get back into top shape.

Lucas Mahias

G.just for reference, the Jerez track record belongs to Alvaro Bautista who in 2019 set a time of 1’39 “004 in the race, while the fastest lap is for Rea who in the same year set an incredible 1’38” 247. All chronometric results that are not comparable to those seen yesterday, but apart from the weather conditions (17 degrees with cold wind) the goal of the riders and their teams in these tests is only to work on their respective bikes. In Supersport the best lap belongs to Niki Tuuli (1’42 “862) which preceded Can Oncu (1’43 “240). The young Turk reached Jerez together with Kenan Sofugolu just in time to carry out the first day of testing, thanks to the reopening of the Istanbul airport which had previously been closed due to snow. The Finnish of the MV is the one who has covered the fewest laps (19) as his technicians have worked a lot on the new F3 800, and tested a new engine, clutch, electronics and gearbox. Yari MontellaOncu’s teammate, set the time of 1’44 ”203, in what was his first outing with Puccetti’s 600. Five-time Supersport World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu accepted the proposal of Andrea Quadranti’s team to try the F3 800 to replace his nephew Bahattin who has covid (albeit in a very mild way). The Sultan covered a total of 29 laps, the best of which in 1’44 “459, and preceded the pair of young riders of the Motozoo team made up of Benjamin Currie (1’46” 090) and Jeffrey Buis 1’46 “946 , both making their debut on the ZX-6R.