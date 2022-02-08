SBK, Portimao Test: Rea wins by a tenth over Razgatlioglu and Bautista!

The premises seem to be the best. A Tuesday to say the least incandescent that of Portimao with a challenge on the tenth of a second. Rea and Kawasaki finished the day in the lead with a time of 1’40 ”621, ahead of the Yamaha of world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu by 101 thousandths. In third position, with only 132 thousandths of a delay, the first of the Ducatis appears, namely that of Alvaro Bautista, who however did not use the new SCQ tire brought by Pirelli.

In fourth position stands Michael Rinaldi, followed by Andrea Locatelli and Alex Lowes’ Kawasaki. An encouraging start for Oettl, seventh just one second from the top in what was his first time with Superbike. Behind him Ponsson and Bernardi, the latter delayed by over three seconds.

16:50 Rinaldi has also improved in the last few minutes, so much so that he climbs to fourth position at 640 thousandths from the top.

16:30 An important step forward for Oettl, who on his debut with the Ducati V4 reaches just one second from the top. Not a bad start for the Go Eleven rider, while Bernardi remains at three and a half seconds

Still on the subject of Toprak, we remind you that here in Portimao the Turkish showed off his number 54 in a new guise (credit wsbk.com).

We were missing the Toprak stubble! Here’s how to end abstinence!

16:05 Watch out for Bautista, who managed to improve himself in this last round, so much so that he was only 132 thousandths from the top. Great balance between the top three when there are only 55 minutes left.

4:00 pm The last hour of testing this Tuesday begins in Portimao with Rea ahead of Toprak by just one tenth. Third Bautista then Locatelli, Lowes and Rinaldi a second and a half from the summit. Behind the rider from Romagna the Ducati V4 of rookie Oettl, while Bernardi closes the group at three and a half seconds.

15:38 Alvaro Bautista is the only official driver present who has not yet tried Pirelli’s SCQ tire. The Aruba program expects the Spaniard to use it tomorrow.

15:37 A big step forward for the Go Eleven rookie, Oettl. The Belgian driver in fact climbs to sixth position just over a second and a half from the top

15:35 Small out-of-program for Bulega, who ran out of petrol. The Aruba rider had to return to the pits pushing the Ducati V2.

15:30: No driver has improved in the last 30 minutes. It should be noted that Toprak tested the SCQ rubber, the new tire developed by Pirelli, while Bautista a new tank and swingarm. Read the Ducati news HERE.

15:10 (PORTUGUESE TIMETABLE) – Still little action on the track. These are the times

15:02 (PORTUGUESE TIMETABLE) – As we have informed you in the past few hours, the new coach of the Aruba team Chaz Davies is also present in Portimao, here in conversation with Michael Ruben Rinaldi

15:00 (PORTUGUESE TIMETABLE) – After the break the riders are ready to get back on track. Meanwhile, some photos from the morning. Credits: WorldSBK.com

14:00 An hour of rest waiting to get back on track for the last three hours of testing this Tuesday. We remind you that today’s session will end at 5 pm. Then, starting at 5:20 pm, an appointment with the interviews.

1:00 pm At 1 pm local time, the Italian 14, Johnny Rea and Kawasaki lead the standings followed by Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha, while in third position Locatelli is placed with Bautista behind him. Fifth Lowes, sixth Rinaldi, then Oettl, Ponsson and Bernardi.

12:50 Rea returns to the pits, finishing the morning’s work here and watching everyone from the top of the class with his 1’40 “621.

12:45 A few minutes ago we heard Danilo Petrucci, who told us: “The balance of this morning is positive – he began – we are working in small steps to understand Dunlop tires and all the adjustments the Panigale V4 needs. At the moment we have not turned on the transponder, also because it would make little sense. Our priority is in fact to work on feelings and confidence, since the stopwatch does not count now.

12:37 Rea attacks and takes back the lead in the standings in 1’40 “621, trimming 101 thousandths to Toprak.

12:26 Step forward for Andrea Locatelli, who brings the Yamaha to third position at 718 thousandths from Toprak’s R1. Bautista and Ducati then drop to fourth position with Lowes in tow at just 18 thousandths

12:20 With 36 laps completed, Alvaro Bautista is the rider who has completed the most laps at the moment. Bulega made the same ones, while Rea did not go beyond 21. For Toprak instead 35, or one less than Bau Bau.

12:12 Rea is not there and goes to the attack, bringing himself just 27 thousandths from the Turkish of Yamaha.

12:08 Toprak improves his best time in 1’40 “722, consolidating his leadership.

12:00 pm Here is the updated ranking at 12 local time, the Italian 13, with Toprak in command followed by Rea, while third is Bautista. Recall that Petrucci is on the track, but without a transponder. We therefore have no info on the time trial from the rider from Terni.

11:50 Bautista goes on the attack and takes the Panigale V4 to third position at 626 thousandths from the top. Alvaro is two tenths away from the Cannibal, while Lowes is fourth.

11:47 Toprak sounds the charge and takes the top with a time of 1’40 “884. The Turkish trims Rea well 445 thousandths, while Alex Lowes is third.

11:40 Oettl’s first time on the Go Eleven Ducati is staged in Portimao. Here is the winter livery chosen by the Cherasco team for this new adventure with the Belgian.

11:35 In the box of the Aruba team there is also the presence of Chaz Davies, here in conversation with Cecconi. As we all know, the team has decided to give the Welshman the role of coach for Bulega, Bautista and Rinaldi.

half past eleven At Ducati, on Bautista’s side, comparative work is being carried out with the two V4s available to the Spaniard. At the moment the Spaniard is in sixth position with a second and a half delay from Rea.

11:20 As for the rookies, Oettl with the Ducati of Go Eleven precedes Bernardi with the Rossa of Barni.

11:10 Rea still remains at the top of the standings, while Bayliss was taken to hospital for checks after the crash. Read HERE what happened

11:00 am Rea in command followed by Toprak, while Locatelli third. Highside for Bayliss.

10:55 Toprak moves into second position just 65 thousandths behind Rea’s Kawasaki.

10.40 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – THE TIMES 40 MINUTES FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE DAY. Kawasaki in front of everyone. Still high times, remembering that the track record belongs to Jonathan Rea who was able to lap in 1’40.372 in the 2019 Superpole.

10.30 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – First outing with the Panigale V4 for Danilo Petrucci who is testing the bike that will accompany him in MotoAmerica next season. CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO AND ALL THE DETAILS

10:15 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – THE FIRST CLASSIFICATION OF THE TIMES, Locatelli in command

10.00 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – GREEN LIGHT! Razgatlioglu is one of the first to take to the track. The Turk hasn’t been driving his R1 since the last round of the Mandalika SBK championship.

09.59 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – The winter suit of Toprak Ragatlioglu, the SBK world champion is the man to beat for this season.

09:46 (PORTUGUESE TIMETABLE) – Also present at the Portimao tests Bulega who will race in the newborn Aruba.it team for Supersport with a Panigale V2. The former Moto2 rider completely changes the air and, as he told us yesterday, he hopes to enter the hearts of the Ducati riders. THE INTERVIEW WITH BULEGA

09:43 (PORTUGUESE TIMETABLE) – In Portimao it is also present Troy Bayliss. The three-time SBK champion will move to Italy with his son Oli for his first experience in the Supersport world championship.

09:40 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – They are missing 20 minutes to the green light of the SBK tests in Portimao. The garage doors open and the drivers begin to arrive on the track. In this photo the Ducati of the Barni team, on the left the V2 of Oli Bayliss and on the right the V4 of Bernardi.

Green light at 10 am local, 11 am Italian, in Portimao, for the Superbike tests. The two-day Portuguese event, which ends tomorrow at 5pm, will see Yamaha, Ducati and Kawasaki at work. After winning the title in Mandalika, Toprak finds Johnny Rea on his path, as well as Alvaro Bautista, on his second outing with the Ducati V4 after the one at the end of November in Jerez.

In action we will also see the top class rookies such as Oettl and Bernardi, respectively with the Panigale of Go Eleven and Barni, without forgetting Danilo Petrucci, in MotoAmerica configuration with the V4.

Also present were some SuperSport drivers, including Bulega and Oli Bayliss, the latter landed in Portimao directly from Australia.