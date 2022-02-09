SBK, Portimao Test: Toprak breaks the record, but Bautista and Ducati are scary

Curtain down on the two-day test in Portimao with Toprak Razgatlioglu and Yamaha setting the Wednesday benchmark at 1’39 ”616. The Turkish then sets the new track record, ahead of the Kawasaki by 235 thousandths Johnny Rea. The two of them were the only riders to go under the 1’40 “barrier, while Alvaro Bautista stopped the time at 1’40 ”055, finishing almost half a second behind the reigning champion.

But watch out for the performance of Bau Bau, who with the racing tire he completed ten laps at 1’40 ”2. An important performance for the Aruba standard bearer, capable of showing great confidence in the saddle of the Panigale V4 on pace.

Behind Alvaro the Kawasaki of Alex Lowes stands out, while in fifth position the first of the Italians, Andrea Locattelli, called however to deal with a gap of nine tenths from the top. Just behind him, with a second and two tenths of a delay, a surprising Oettl. Hat off in front of the German Go Eleven rookie, the revelation of this test. A tenth slower than the German is Rinaldi, while Bernardi closes at over three seconds.

In SuperSport, a new category record for Bulega with the Ducati V2 in 1’43 “876. No chronometric reference instead for Danilo Petrucci, who did not use the transponder.

16:48 Toprak goes on the attack and sets the new Portimao record in 1’39 “616. Rea collects now 235 thousandths

16:40 Last twenty minutes of action in Portimao with Toprak and Yamaha still in command.

16:25 At 35 minutes from the end, the top positions of the standings do not change. The gap of Alvaro Baustista is thinning as he has once again improved his time. The Spaniard is 286 thousandths from the top.

4:00 pm We enter the last hour of the Portimao tests with Toprak and Yamaha followed just 82 thousandths by Rea, then Bautista’s Ducati. Last 60 minutes of time for teams and riders to work and make adjustments to the bikes. As for the rookies, Oettl very well, taking only a second and a half from the Turkish in what is his second day in the saddle of the Superbike. We will see what happens in these last 60 minutes.

15:46 New track record in Portimao: Toprak Razgatlioglu sets the Wednesday benchmark at 1’39 “769, ahead of Rea by 82 thousandths. Bautista’s gap now rises to 353 thousandths

15:40 Less than an hour and a half to go to the end of the second and final day of testing in Portimao. At the moment Rea and Toprak are the only ones to have fallen below the 1’40 “barrier, while Bautista signs the 1’40” 230 as the best result on Wednesday. Bulega’s performance was also interesting, setting the new SuperSport record in 1’43 “876, improving Cluzel’s performance by 34 thousandths, obtained last year in Superpole.

15:30 Chaz Davies observes the work of the Ducati Aruba riders from the track side and with the aid of a telephoto lens, what details will he be photographing?

15:20 Alvaro Bautista approaches and scores a 1’40.230. At the moment Jonny and Toprak are the only ones under 1’40

14:40 Here is the ranking of the times at this time. Rea still in command ahead of Razgatlioglu.

After Alvaro Bautista, Michael Rinaldi also tested today the new tank and swingarm brought here in Portimao by the Aruba team. The rider from Romagna completed a series of laps, then did a job with the other V4 available on the right side of the garage.

14:05 After the break, the engines are restarted with Toprak and Yamaha entering second position at 112 thousandths from the top.

1:00 pm Rea improves further by bringing the clock to 1’39 “851, so much so that he’s the only one under the 1’40” wall. This time signed by the Cannibal therefore becomes the new record of the Portimao track! Here is the ranking at 13.

12:37 Locatelli now climbs to third position just 10 thousandths behind Bautista’s Panigale V4. Fourth is Lowes then Toprak at one second. Recall that Bautista has not yet tried the SCQ, or the new tire brought by Pirelli.

12:28 Rea improves his time in 1’40 “096, trimming Bautista 568 thousandths.

12:15 On the track in Portimao there are also two rookies like Oettl and Bernardi. At the moment the German is doing better than the standard bearer Barni. However, remember that Luca has just returned from a major injury and has not yet recovered 100% of his form. Compared to yesterday Bernardi has dropped below three seconds.

12:05 The progress of Philipp Oettl, which with Go Eleven’s Ducati moves to sixth position ahead of Rinaldi’s Ducati. The German fell below the second from the top.

12:00 pm Rea, Bautista, Lowes: these are the first three of the class at the stroke of 12 am in Portuguese, 1 pm in Italy. Toprak is currently fifth preceded by Locatelli. Below is the updated ranking.

11:38 Bautista gets back on the Ducatio after the crash and sets the second time behind Rea for only 117 thousandths!

11:30 Alvaro Bautista returns to the track and crashes at turn 8. However, no consequences for the Spaniard.

11:15 Little action on the track at the moment. All the drivers are in the pits to leave their feedback to the technicians

11:00 am The classification one hour before the start of the second day of testing in Portimao

10:50 Oettl starts cautiously on this second day, signing the seventh time trial two seconds from the top.

10:40 Now also Alvaro Bautista enters the track, moving into third position just 489 thousandths from the top. In front of everyone there are therefore the Kawasakis of Rea and Lowes, while Toprak is fourth followed by Locatelli and Rinaldi.

10:35 Rea takes to the track and immediately leads the session in 1’40 “547, ahead of Lowes by 384 thousandths, while Toprak is 3rd

10:27 (PORTUGUESE TIMETABLE) – Jonathan Rea has not yet hit the track, the best of yesterday. The 6-time world champion is in the pit lane with his suit and presumably he will hit the track in a short time.

10:24 (PORTUGUESE TIMETABLE) – Almost half an hour from the green light these are the times.

10:13 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – Cut and sew to fix the suit before hitting the track for Toprak.

10:10 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – New year but old habits for the world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

10:05 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – Ottl, Rinaldi and Spinelli are the first to take to the track.

10:00 (PORTUGUESE TIME) – Green light in Portimao! The second day of testing in Portugal officially starts

Appointment at 10 am local time, 11 am in Italy, for the second and final day of Superbike testing on the Portimao track. It starts from the time of 1’40 ”621 signed yesterday by Johnny Rea. A hot Tuesday, which saw the Cannibal precedes Toprak’s Yamaha and Bautista’s Ducati.

Read HERE what happened yesterday in Portimao.