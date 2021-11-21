SBK, Race 2: Rea beats Redding after a stellar duel in the wet, 4th Toprak

Johnny Rea ends the Mandalika weekend with a flourish with the second success of the day. In the last lap the Cannibal takes advantage of a wide from Scott to snatch the first position from him. 3rd van der Mark then Toprak, 5th Sykes followed by Gerloff and Nozane. Eighth Locatelli, while Vinales ninth followed by Bautista.

To record the crash of Rinaldi on the last lap. Yamaha wins the manufacturers’ title, while GRT wins the independent one.

ROUND 11 – The last lap begins now with Redding passing Rea across the finish line. Brawl for the eighth square between Rinaldi and Locatelli, separated by only two tenths.

LAP 10 – Redding does not fit and comes back under 3 laps from the end. Scott is attached to Rea’s Kawasaki, while Van der Mark trims six tenths to Toprak’s Yamaha. Eight seconds from the top, Sykes appears, while Rinaldi goes to Locatelli’s exhausts, ready for the attack.

ROUND 9 – Rea tries to give Scott three tenths of a second, while Toprak has a technical problem with the gearbox which does not allow him to be as competitive as he would like. The Turkish comes wide in turn 1 and leaves the third position to van der Mark having to tag along.

ROUND 8 – Rea has two tenths on Redding, while Toprak strengthens third place against Van der Mark. Great brawl when there are 4 laps left at the end of the race. 5th Sykes for Gerloff sixth passing Nozane. Garrett’s comeback is not bad.

ROUND 7 – Rea is not there and attacks Scott returning once again to command of the race. Brawl also for the third place where Toprak tries to recover the position. 5th Sykes then Nozane, Locatelli and Gerloff.

LAP 6 – Redding and Rea leave the competition in place, while van der Mark slips Toprak and is third ahead of the Turkish. Fifth Sykes then Nozane and Locatelli. 8th Gerloff followed by Rinaldi and Vinales, then Bautista.

ROUND 5 – A hot race with Redding who takes the lead from Johnny. The first two trim a second to Toprak, pursued by van der Mark’s BMW.

ROUND 4 – Rea responds and regains leadership against Redding. Third Toprak, while van der Mark knocks out Bassani! Axel out of the game while he was fourth, really a shame what happened, so much so that the Motocorsa rider expresses his anger with the middle finger towards the Dutchman. 5th Sykes then Nozane and Locatelli.

ROUND 3 – Redding puts Rea in turn 6 and is first ahead of the Cannibal, 3rd Toprak followed by Bassani and van der Mark. Mercado fell, leaving the sixth place to Sykes followed by Locatelli. There is a lot of water on the track!

ROUND 2 – Rea leads the race with Redding second ahead of Toprak, while Bassani third with Van der Mark behind him. The first five are in half a second. Sixth a super Mercado with Honda, 7th Locatelli, 10th Rinaldi, 11th Gerloff then Bautista.

LAP 1 – Rea leads the race followed by Toprak and Redding, while Axel Bassani is fourth, chased by van der Mark, Mercado and Locatelli. 8th Nozane then Rinaldi and Sykes.

9:33 Drivers lined up, the warmup lap of this Race 2 now begins. 12 laps to go. Toprak on pole alongside Rea and Redding

9:30 Here we are! Cavalieri is the first to take to the track followed by Nozane and Toprak. A lap will be made and then it will be decided whether or not to run Race 2 with a length of 12 laps.

9:29 am The pilots already have a suit and helmet! They will take to the track to understand the conditions of the track.

9:17 We run! It will be a 12-lap Race 2. The pitlane will open at 9:30

9:10 Lavilla is making the rounds of the pits to meet the drivers and explain the conditions of the track to them.

9:01 On the track there are now machines in action to suck up the water, as well as Gregorio Lavilla to monitor the situation. Unfortunately it started raining again.

8:56 Now the Safety Car enters the track for checking.

8:55 A new inspection will be made in 5 minutes. At the moment the intensity of the rain has reduced considerably, but the pools of water on the sides persist.

8:45 At 9 am Italian time, 4 pm local time, a new check will be made to understand the real conditions of the track. The rain has decreased, but there are real puddles on the sides of the track.

8:40 To try to kill time, the Ducati Aruba team and the Go Eleven team went to the wall to greet the many fans in the audience. To admire the warmth of the local supporters.

8:35 The Safety Car is still on the track, but apparently the rain doesn’t want to stop coming down. The conditions do not allow you to run the final heat

8:28 The Safety Car is now entering the track to check the conditions of the track and understand the real situation.

8:20 At 3:30 pm local time, 8:30 am, an inspection will be carried out to understand the conditions of the track. We are therefore waiting to understand how the situation will evolve, even if the feelings are not exactly optimistic.

8:06 The race management has announced that in the next few minutes new info will be released regarding the resumption or not of the activity on the track.

8:00 Race 2 should have started by now, but the riders are all in the pits together with their respective bikes. Unfortunately, the intensity of the rain is not decreasing. Let’s hope the script isn’t the same as yesterday.

7:56 Departure postponed! A few moments ago the sign with the communication was exposed. Bikes and riders are returning to the pits due to torrential rain.

7:53 The intensity of the rain has increased significantly in this instant, so much so that the weather conditions seem the same as yesterday. All that remains is to hope for an improvement.

7:50 am Ten minutes to the start of Race 2: unfortunately it rains in Mandalika when there are ten minutes to go. Right now the mechanics are fitting the rain tires!

Appointment at 8 am Italian time, 3 pm local time, for the grand finale of this season of the Superbike World Championship. As we already know, Toprak won the world title in Race 1 this morning (read HERE what happened), but there are still several titles to be awarded. This is the case of the constructors one, as well as the independent one with Gerloff and Bassani called to confront each other.