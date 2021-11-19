Sbk, Razgatlioglu warns Yamaha: ‘I want the official M1 or I won’t go to MotoGP’

Toprak is preparing for the last act of the World Cup: “I hope to win the title this year and to repeat myself in 2022. Then we’ll see”. In the winter the first contact with MotoGP in a test: “Maybe in Jerez on Crutchlow’s bike”

The final challenge is now upon us. Toprak Razgatlioglu is ready to launch the final assault to the throne of Jonathan Rea, with a 30-point margin to administer in the three races at the Mandalika circuit, in Indonesia. However, the ambition of the Turkish of Yamaha does not only contemplate Superbike: in fact the passage in MotoGP is a dream in the drawer. However, in the mind of the talent born in 1996, the big leap can only take place under certain technical conditions, first of all the treatment of an official driver.

WARNING – The concept was clearly reiterated by Razgatlioglu himself in an interview with the portal Motorsport-Total: “Everyone says I’ll like the Yamaha MotoGP, but the tires and brakes are different. It takes time to adapt. Surely, if I don’t feel comfortable with the bike, I won’t move from Superbike. Likewise, if I don’t get a good contract, I won’t go to MotoGP. I need a good project there too. And I want an official bike “. A strong message addressed to Yamaha, which will have to take note of Toprak’s plans in the future. But when could the long-awaited arrival in the top class take place? The current World Superbike leader explains: “I hope to win the championship this year and to repeat myself in 2022. Then I could move on to MotoGP in the following season”.

CONTACT – The last round in Superbike also canceled a test with which Razgatlioglu could have made the acquaintance of the M1. Toprak, however, is not in a hurry: “I had a chat with Yamaha and I explained that that test is not so important at the moment because I’m concentrating on World Superbike.” In any case, there will be contact with MotoGP: “In a winter test I will get on the M1, even if I don’t know when. Maybe in Jerez with the Crutchlow bike ”. Fans just have to wait.

