SBK, Rea dictates the law in the Jerez, Lecuona and Honda tests at 1 second

Last test of the year in Jerez for Superbike before saying goodbye in January. Honda, BMW and Kawasaki will be on track on the Andalusian track for three days that will bring the curtain down on the 2021 racing season.

According to what Speedweek colleagues gathered, today the fastest of the group turned out to be Johnny Rea, author of the reference in 1’39 “561. The Kawasaki Cannibal played a separate script, so much so that he trimmed over half a second to the first of the pursuers, that is Michael Van der Mark’s BMW. Alex Lowes’ Kawasaki is placed in third position, chased by Laverty’s M 1000 RR, in action with the Bonovo team colors.

Then there is one of the topics of the day the debut of Vierge and Lecuona with Honda. For the occasion, Iker closed on Wednesday with the fifth fastest time, one second from the reference set by Rea, while Xavi is seventh with a gap of one second and two tenths from the top. Not a bad start for the two youngsters from HRC in what was the first ever contact with a Superbike with Pirelli tires, tires unknown to both.

The BMW of Scott Redding, is one second and one tenth behind the world runner-up. Loris Baz closes the group with the M 1000 RR of the Bonovo team.

TEST JEREZ – THE TIMES OF WEDNESDAY

1. Jonathan Rea (GB), Kawasaki, 1: 39.561 min

2. Michael van der Mark (NL), 1: 40,161

3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, 1: 40,454

4. Eugene Laverty (IRL), BMW, 1: 40.612

5. Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, 1: 40.621

6. Scott Redding (GB), BMW, 1: 40.701

7. Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, 1: 40.745

8. Loris Baz (F), BMW, 1: 41.135