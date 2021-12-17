SBK, Rea ends the Jerez tests with a flourish, Redding 6th

See you in 2022, that’s right! In fact, at 6 pm the curtain fell on the three days of testing in Jerez, which saw people busy Honda, BMW and Kawasaki. Ducati and Yamaha were missing, but the other three manufacturers took care of turning the spotlight on the Andalusian appointment.

For the occasion Johnny Rea proved to be the fastest of all, finishing with a flourish thanks to a time of 1’38 ”831. At the end of the 60 laps, the Cannibal was the only one able to drop below 1’39 ”, trimming a second to the first of his pursuers. We are talking about his teammate, that is Alex Lowes, protagonist of seven rounds less than the Northern Irishman.

At Kawasaki there was no shortage of news, in particular related to the chassis and electronics with the intention of taking a step forward in terms of performance. The two ZX-10RRs then all look down on, followed by Loris Baz, the best with BMW despite a second and three tenths to be filled from the top. Behind him stands Michael van der Mark, who did not shoot in the afternoon, while Scott Redding finished sixth on Friday, making up almost a second and a half behind Rea.

The number 45’s priority was not to go in search of lap times, but to test the new material brought to the track by the Monaco manufacturer in detail. There is 63 thousandths of a second ahead of him in fifth position Xavi Vierge, author of 74 laps on the Honda. We recall that the Spaniard was the only HRC home rider on the track, since Lecuona stopped in the pits following the fracture to his little finger suffered yesterday morning.

Closes the group with the seventh time Eugene Laverty, the one who has lapped more than anyone on Friday, making 79 laps.

Now it is finally time for holidays waiting to get back on track in January.