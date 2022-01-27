SBK, Rea impregnable, he takes the Jerez tests!

The spotlights went out at 18, when the curtain fell on the two-day test in Jerez, which saw the official Honda and Kawasaki teams in action between yesterday and today with the addition of Puccetti.

The best of this outing in Andalusian land turned out to be him, that is Johnny Rea, author of the reference in 1’38 “851, practically in line with that 1’38” 831 signed in the last issue of 2020. Given the limit of ten days on the track imposed by the regulations for the tests, the Northern Irishman only took advantage of today’s afternoon, making 61 laps and putting the competition in line.

A clear and direct message from the number 65, the only one able to go under the 1’39 barrier in these two days. Behind him is Lowes ‘Kawasaki, delayed by almost a second and a half, while third is Lucas Mahias’ ZX-10RR, forced to deal with a gap of only two and a half tenths from the British.

Apparently Rea played a separate script, while the others were forced to chase. Finally, remember that Honda did not take to the track today, opting to keep test days later. THEeri Vierge excelled at HRC with a time of 1’40 “342, while Lecuona signed 1’40” 496.

Now the spotlight is on the Portimao test on February 8-9: among the official teams we will see Ducati, Yamaha and Kawasaki in action with the addition of Petrucci with the Ducati V4 MotoAmerica version.

Finally, as regards the SuperSport, the fastest turned out to be Niki Tuuli riding the MV Agusta. The Finn stopped the clock at 1’42 ”341” ahead of Can Oncu.

JEREZ TEST – THURSDAY TIMES

1. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing team WorldSBK) 1m38.851s

2. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 1’40.266s

3. Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) 1’40.542s