SBK, Rea makes a void in the Jerez tests, Redding a second and a half

Last day of testing of this 2021 for Superbike in Jerez. As we all know, there are in action on the Andalusian track Honda, BMW and Kawasaki, commit to rehearsing for next season. At the stroke of 14, the fastest of the group revealed himself Johnny Rea. The Kawasaki Cannibal was in fact the only one to go under the 1’39 “wall, setting the best time in 1’38” 831.

The Kawasaki Cannibal has in fact played a separate script, much to give a second to his teammate, Alex Lowes, protagonist at the moment of the greatest number of laps with 53 laps completed.

Behind the two ZX-10RR instead brings a surprising Loris Baz (+1.293), the fastest among the BMWs on the track. The performance of the driver Bonovo was not bad, capable of bending Michael van der Mark’s M 1000 RR by 94 thousandths. On the other hand, Scott Redding, whose gap from the top reaches a second and a half. As we all know, the Briton is busy testing some innovations regarding the frame and chassis brought by the Monaco manufacturer to Andalusia.

Scott must therefore console himself with the sixth time, preceded by the only Honda on the track, that of Xavi Vierge (+1.397). Given the forced absence of Iker Lecuona, due to a fracture of the little finger on his left hand, the former Moto2 is carrying out the development work by HRC alone. Eugene Laverty’s BMW closes the group.

We remind you that the curtain will drop at 6 pm.