SBK, Rea: “The postponement of the race? No comment, no one asked the pilots “

The storm that hit Mandalika puts Jonathan Rea against the wall who, without the 12 points at stake for the Superpole Race, canceled given the postponement of race-1 to tomorrow, sees the hopes of a comeback on a Toprak Razgatlioglu who tomorrow will be able to settle for a second place in race-1 to become world champion. A bad blow to the possibilities, already low given the 30 points that separate him from the top, of the 6-time Kawasaki world champion, who presented himself in front of the media without hiding a bit of disappointment over the decision.

“Nobody spoke to the drivers or the Safety Commission, I was not asked to take a lap with the Safety Car, I was not asked anything – Jonathan began – All you could see was the pit lane and the finish line ”.

This puts Rea in even more difficulty who, given the fewer points at stake for the cancellation of the Superpole Race, will have to recover 30 points on Razgatlioglu with only 50 points up for grabs: “At 100%. It will not be a mission impossible but it will be a complicated and unrealistic challenge. But we have to fight until the end, we don’t know if the weather will be like this tomorrow and if there will be rain we don’t know if it will be so heavy. We will find out when we wake up in the morning, but my mentality remains the same and that is, I will try to do my best. Before the weekend the situation was not easy, but I was enjoying the challenge when I saw the rain, I thought it could be a good sign, an opportunity. With a lot of rain, in these conditions, I’m strong ”.

And if the conditions were to show rain tomorrow, Rea would not be disappointed: “That would be a good thing. Since FP1 we have been trying to recover and I feel I am close, I feel good with the bike and with the choice of tires we had made for the race. We will have to see, it seems that the weather is still a bit unpredictable, but me, Toprak and Scott have a good pace ”.

The commissioners’ decision to postpone the race to tomorrow came at 4 pm local time after a first one hour postponement, with darkness starting to arrive shortly after. Therefore, there was not much room for a decision that Rea does not question but prefers not to comment on: “I’m not saying it was wrong, with the conditions that existed at 4pm there would have been no way to run, but I prefer not to comment. – he has declared – I have not seen the track, we have to believe that their decision was correct and I am not questioning it. It is in my interest to try to wait as long as possible. Now, at 5pm (interview time, ed), the visibility is the best I’ve ever experienced in any wet race I’ve run, the sky is clear, there is no sun but there is a lot of brightness, no we are in the dark. I’m not saying in any way that the decision was wrong, because at 4pm the bikes would have aquaplaned and that’s not something we want. Surely at 16 there would be no safety conditions to shoot, from what I know no one was asked. I am one of the four riders who is part of the Safety Commission and I would have liked at least to see the track, to see the puddles, which is normally done. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not questioning the decision of the race direction ”.

Rea insists that he would have liked to have been able to see the whole track only for a greater awareness of the conditions present. “It would have been nice to see it to have a better understanding of the track conditions, we have no way of seeing them in the pits. In the pit lane the water drained quite well, but we do not know the situation in the rest of the circuit. In my out lap, to go to the grid, I went out on wet tires, the first two sectors were wet while in the last sector there were a lot of puddles. So we don’t know what the conditions were like in the rest of the circuit, they (the race direction) know it “he concluded.