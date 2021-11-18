Sports

SBK, Superbike Indonesia, Mandalika: the times on TV on Sky and TV8

It is undoubtedly the most awaited appointment, because the world title is at stake. In fact, Superbike lands in Indonesia for the last round of this 2021 which sees the world confrontation between Toprak Razgatlioglu and Johnny Rea. The anticipation is great for the challenge between the two on the Mandalika track, although it will be necessary to set the alarm to enjoy the show, given the seven hour time zone.

For all fans, the appointment on TV is as always Sky Sport MotoGP, channel 208. But watch out for the news related to the schedule: given that it is a non-European competition, following the agreements with Dorna, Sky will not broadcast free practice on Friday as it did a month ago on the occasion of the Argentine leg of San Juan.

Programming on pay-TV will therefore begin on Saturday, starting at 04:10, with the spotlight on Superbike Superpole. At 8:00 am appointment with Race 1, preceded at 6:30 by Supersport Race 1.

As for Sunday, however, at 4:00 the Superpole Race, at 6:30 Race 2 of the Supersport and to follow at 8:00 Race 2 of the Superbike, the last of this season. Edoardo Vercellesi in the commentary booth, flanked as always by Max Temporali.

The Mandalika round will also be broadcast live on TV8.

SUPERBIKE INDONESIA

PROGRAMMING SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER

SKY SPORT MOTOGP

4:10: Superpole Superbike
6:30: Race 1 SuperSport
8:00: Race 1 Superbike

TV8

8:00: Race 1 Superbike

PROGRAMMING SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER

SKY SPORT MOTOGP

4:00 Superpole Race Superbike
6:30: Race 2 SuperSport
8:00: Race 2 Superbike

TV8

7:00: Superpole Race Superbike (delayed)

8:00: Superbike Race 2 (direct)

