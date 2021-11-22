SBK, Toprak: “I left without money and opportunities, but with the hunger to beat Rea”

November 21, 2021, a date that Toprak Razgatlioglu will hardly forget. At the age of 25, the Turkish rider wrote a new page in Superbike history, winning his first World title. A triumph that came in Race 1 thanks to the second place behind Johnny Rea.

The Yamaha rider wanted to close the file immediately, without wasting too much time, to then enjoy the whole party. For the occasion, they covered it with gold with an unprecedented suit and helmet to celebrate that long-chased and finally realized dream.

Toprak’s joy and smiles then mix with tears in the memory of the one who is missing by his side today, but followed him from above: “This world title is for my dad – he said – I don’t know where he is, but I am convinced that today he followed me. I want to dedicate this result to him, thanking all the people who have been by my side. I mention Kenan, as well as Yamaha. There are really a lot of people that I carry in my heart ”.

Speaking of Sofuoglu, there is no lack of recognition from the student towards the teacher.

“I remember when I started from the Rookies Cup, I had no money, much less opportunities, but he helped me to land in this world, contributing to my growth and advising me. In 2018, when I got to Superbike, I was hungry, because for me it was a great opportunity since Johnny Rea was in front of me ”.

Today Toprak blew the crown he wore for six seasons from the Cannibal.

“In the paddock all the riders dream of beating Johnny, as we know what his value is. It was not easy for me, also because he gave me several tips at the time of Kawasaki. Now that I’m in Yamaha, however, he doesn’t give me any more (he jokes). We have fought many times this season and I think it has been a good show for the fans. I remember, for example, the challenge of Magny-Cours, where there was a close duel. In the end, however, I have an excellent relationship with Johnny outside the paddock, in fact there have never been any quarrels or conflicts between us. Obviously we both want to win ”.

Toprak celebrates and the whole Yamaha with him.

“I’m really happy, because Yamaha believed in me and I in them, allowing me to make this dream come true. I sincerely thank them because they gave me incredible support and put me in the best position to fight for the title ”.

The world championship victory of the Turk came this morning in Race 1 after yesterday’s heat was postponed.

“I tried to put the stress aside for the whole weekend and also during the season, thinking only of winning and not of the World Championship. In fact, today I took a risk in different situations, going close to the fall. I am thinking, for example, of the rescue this morning, when I finished wide and then I found Bassani inside ”.

The last line is about the future.

“As I have said several times, I like this paddock and I live it as if it were a sort of second family, because there are many people I know and with whom I have good relationships. I don’t like the other paddock, since I’ve already been there at the time of the Rookies Cup, but in the end we will see what my future will be ”.