SBK, Toprak vs Rea: final duel between doubts and unknowns in Mandalika

Here we are, a few more days of waiting and then the curtain will finally rise for the most anticipated challenge of the year: Toprak Razgatlioglu vs Johnny Rea, who will win the 2021 Superbike World Championship? This is undoubtedly the question that keeps everyone anxious for the final round of Mandalika.

In fact, the Asian track is preparing to host the final act of the derivatives, after a race against time that saw the experts busy completing the works on the circuit. In this regard, however, there are doubts and questions, especially after the last weekend, in which there was the postponement of the Asia Talent Cup round due to track conditions.

Last weekend, the track located on the island of Lombok should have hosted its first historic race, a sort of starter for SBK, but everything was postponed because the works were not yet finished. News that has cast a lot of shadows in anticipation of the Superbikes.

At this point all that remains is to hope everything is in place for next weekend, because we cannot imagine an own goal in view of such a challenge that has been missing for too many years in the derivatives paddock.

The fact is that the Mandalika track represents a sort of closed box for everyone, since to date the riders have only been able to see it through the photos published on the net. Apparently the unknowns are not lacking in the world championship confrontation between Toprak and Rea.

On the one hand there is the Turkish, who arrives at the final appointment with a margin of 30 points against his direct rival. To become world champion, Toprak will only need 32 points, which means finishing fourth in both races, as well as in the Superpole Race. For his part, Rea will not be able to afford mistakes, having to play all out against an opponent who has led him to make a mistake several times during the year.

The underdogs are therefore on the side of the Yamaha rider, but it will be interesting to understand whether or not the track can mix the values ​​on the pitch. In this head-to-head between the two, who knows that they can never get in the way of half a third inconvenience. This is the case of Ducati, highlighted with Scott Redding in the last round of a month ago in San Juan.

Mandalika will be the last time for the British rider on the Panigale V4, consequently we are convinced he will want to end the red two-year period with a flourish.

For all fans, HERE the times of the race weekend, anticipating that there will be the hands of the watches to point.