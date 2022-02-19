SBot vs. Classic Bot – Which GRID strategy is more profitable?

Grid trading is a strategy that involves placing a series of buy and sell orders in a predefined range around a fixed price. This works best in a sideways market that varies with no clear direction. As it is not related to market behavior, grid trading with a trading bot is easier and more efficient than trying to master the strategy with manual trading.

This strategy is popular in the cryptocurrency trading community because anyone can easily set it to automatic and let it run 24/7. Traders can make a profit without paying attention to price movements.

The flexibility to choose your strategy allows you to control the risk/reward ratio more actively than other trading robots. The frequency and period of the strategy is determined by the price range and number of grids you choose.

Advertising

The bot takes advantage of any movement in the market and makes sure that orders are placed as soon as there is a fluctuation in price. You can make consistent profits with a low-risk option like stablecoin trading or take higher risks with a volatile, small-cap coin.

Bitsgap brings you two of the most popular grid bot strategies in the form of Classic and Sbot. If you are new to this or plan to use these options in the future, you may be wondering which one to choose. Here is an analysis!

What is a classic bot and when to use it?

The classic strategy includes buying and selling a fixed amount of the base currency per order. The automated action is based on market fractals and never exceeds the base limit you have set.

The classic bot buys and sells the same amount of base currency regardless of the price.

Suppose you use ETH as base and set 10 ETH as limit. The bot will sell 10 ETH to record profit at different levels when the price rises. Similarly, you will buy 10 ETH at predefined levels when the price drops. This gives you a sense of control even when running through an algorithm.

The best time to use this strategy is when you predict a strong uptrend in the market. The classic bot has a proven track record in a rising market compared to other strategies. The investment distribution logic of this model provides better exposure as the price increases.

How different is the SBot strategy?

SBot is an evolved version of the classic bot with slightly different investment distribution logic. Here you can set a limit on the quote currency (fiat) for buying and selling virtual assets. The SBot equally allocates the investment through the grid with buy and sell orders so that the investment amount is always the same as you have set.

Sbot buys and sells a certain amount of base currency with the same amount of quote currency.

For example, if you are looking to buy and sell ETH with a quote currency limit of 100 USD, the bot will make a purchase of that amount every time the value of ETH drops. Similarly, you will sell $100 worth of ETH every time the value rises.

The strategy works best when the market is moving sideways within a horizontal range. It also uses the dollar cost averaging method to help you accumulate the cryptocurrency and generate profits in the base currency. Both strategies have their advantages and disadvantages. You should consider changing your options according to market fractals. They create a more realistic picture of market risks and allow you to predict sharp declines and explosive growth. Bots can be used interchangeably to maximize profits in fluctuating conditions!

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it substitute the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment offer or the like promoted here. click here for more information.