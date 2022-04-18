Scabies symptoms and prevention

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from the United States, explain that the scabies is an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite ( Sarcoptes scabiei var. hominis).

They indicate that the microscopic mite of the scabies It burrows into the top layer of skin where it lives and lays its eggs.

Symptoms

Regarding the symptoms, World Health Organization (WHO) explains that patients often have intense itching and blisters around the creases of the fingers, wrists, upper and lower extremities, and the belt line.

“Infants and young children may have a more generalized exanthema (skin rash), including involvement of the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, ankles, and sometimes the scalp,” it says. .

The CDC explains that the itching and rash can affect much of the body or be limited to common sites such as the wrist, elbow, armpit, webs between the fingers, nipple, penis, waist, belt line, and the buttocks

They also highlight that “scratching the rash can cause skin sores; sometimes these sores become infected with bacteria.”

The CDC details that if a person has never had scabies when infected, the symptoms can take four to eight weeks to develop, but that, if the person “has had scabies before, symptoms usually appear much sooner (one to four days) after exposure.”

What happens in Haiti?

The Ministry of Public Health of Haiti (MSPP) reported that in several areas of that country a form of sarcoptosis was detected, a skin infection similar to the scabies “highly contagious”

public health of Haiti is requesting that people presenting symptoms such as itching and skin lesions from scratching go to health centers.

How is it transmitted?

The CDC notes that scabies it is contagious and can spread quickly in areas where people are in close physical contact.

The WHO points out that scabies It is usually transmitted between people through close contact (for example, by living together) with the skin of an infested individual.

“The risk of transmission increases with the level of infestations, and the greatest risk is due to contact with individuals with scabies scabby. Transmission through contact with infested personal items (for example, clothing and bedding) is unlikely in the case of scabies common, but can be significant if it is scabies crusty,” he says.

He adds that since there is an asymptomatic period of infestation, “transmission can occur before the initially infested person shows symptoms.”

Prevention

Among the prevention measures, the CDC recommends decontaminating bedding, clothing and towels that have been used.

“The rooms used by a patient with scabies Crusted should be thoroughly cleaned and vacuumed after use.

not be alarmed

The Dominican Society of Dermatology called on the population this Sunday not to be alarmed by the warning of the skin disease that is registered in some areas of Haitiand pointed out that the Dominican Republic has highly trained professionals in this area of ​​health to deal with any skin condition.

It is explained that “scabiasis or scabiesa disease mentioned in the statement from the health authorities in Haiti As similar to the cases seen in Haitian territory, it is a condition caused by a mite that can mainly cause pruritus (itching) predominantly at night, skin lesions such as papules, pustules and some scabs, due to scratching and that is easily transmitted from person to person, especially members of the same family, however, it has effective treatment and can be controlled with correct hygiene measures”.