Scabies: what it is, symptoms and treatments

Scabies still exists. It is an infection caused by particular parasites that can be transmitted either during sexual intercourse or more often indirectly, through the common use of sheets and pillows that are used in the night rest.

Scabies, cause

The cause of scabies is a small parasite, it Sarcoptes scabiei hominis. It has a roughly oval shape and has a particularly interesting reproduction path: the male dies after mating, the female somehow digs inside the skin of the small tunnels at the bottom of which she deposits her eggs. Then after a couple of weeks new parasites emerge and then settle on the patient’s skin.

Scabies, symptoms

Clinically, the infection leads above all itch which occurs in particular in the evening and is accentuated by the heat. The need to scratch can cause some problems in terms of diagnosis, because it can be confused with some form of allergy.

In any case, the certain diagnosis of scabies can only be made by the dermatologist who, with an accurate analysis of the epidermis, can identify the small burrows of the parasite and therefore proceed with the treatment of scabies.

Scabies, what to do

Once there was much more talk of scabies, although today it is not completely eradicated. Therefore, it is advisable to always keep in mind the rules of simple prevention.

Severe itching all over the body can be a symptom of the disease. Therefore it is necessary to wash sheets, blankets, underwear of the potential patient in hot water, avoiding contact with infected clothing and kits by healthy people. In this way, the spread of the infection within the family can be stopped.

To follow the daily Health Pill “How to recognize scabies”, click and listen here

“Daily Health Pills” is the podcast series by DiLei TakeCare, curated by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, care and good habits.