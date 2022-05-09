Scaccabarozzi (Farmindustria): «Pharmaceutical companies first in research and sustainability. Italy fourth exporter of Covid vaccine “

«The increase in costs and the crisis on the raw materials market are putting companies in difficulty. From some analyzes carried out we have seen that compared to 2021, as for other sectors, the price of energy has increased by over 300% and that of intercontinental transport even more; therefore, for us, who are an exporting sector, above all the logistics part is weighing in a very important way. And expectations for the next few months are for further increases in procurement costs and risks. Among other things, our prices are controlled, negotiated and fixed and therefore – rightly so – the increases cannot be passed on to patients. I believe it is important to ensure that the resources available to the pharmaceutical industry and those allocated are fully utilized without implementing price cuts with the usual cost containment policies. We are not asking for an increase in prices but, at least, that they do not cut them in such a difficult moment ».

Does our country, however, continue to invest in research and development in pharmaceuticals and health? Are the investments continuing?

“Absolutely yes. Research continued during the pandemic and continues even now. An extraordinary result that was generated during Covid is the increase in collaboration between companies and institutions, between actors in both national and global research and development and with a public-private partnership that is even stronger. It is extraordinary that Italy ranks in the first places, even fourth in the world, after the USA, China and the United Kingdom for scientific publications relating to Covid, which number almost 8 thousand. It should be emphasized, then, another result that has passed somewhat in the background: in 2021 there was the growth of over 30% of pharmaceutical patent applications in Italy and I believe that this is extremely significant. And I want to highlight another aspect: at the beginning of the pandemic, while understanding the importance of research, it was highlighted that there were problems in the production of vaccines. I am proud to say that, one year after the vaccines were developed, 136 million doses have been administered in Italy but – and I anticipate a new figure – we are the fourth country in Europe for the export of the finished product of Covid vaccine: one and a half billion doses came out of Italy in addition to those that were administered. I think it is the best answer that the pharmaceutical industry has given ».

The pharmaceutical sector is carrying out a reorganization based on sustainability and attention to environmental impact. Is it possible to combine business with attention to the environment and social issues?

«Above all we, who deal with health, must be consistent with our mission. Therefore, our approach covers the entire life cycle of the drug and is increasingly oriented towards efficiency. In the last 10 years, energy consumption has decreased by 59% – compared to the manufacturing industry which in Italy has reduced it by 17% – and we have cut greenhouse gas emissions by 32%. And also in perspective, according to a survey we carried out, in the next 5 years, 88% of pharmaceutical companies are committed to reducing the waste produced and 55% to eliminating the use of plastic. So, from this point of view, the commitment continues ».