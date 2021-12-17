Scalable Ethereum with ConsenSys | And Mastercard is also part of the project

Good new to the ecosystem of Ethereum, which thanks to the joint efforts of Consensys And MasterCard is enriched with new parallel systems that will encourage adoption by companies.

A few hours ago the news of a collaboration between the two groups, which will have the network at the center Quorum and that it will be able to offer in modality zero knowledge companies have access to all the good there is in Ethereum, via a compatible blockchain with EVM.

Consensys focuses on Quorum – Scalable Ethereum for companies

Consensys bets heavily on Ethereum, together with Mastercard

The agreement is one of the important ones for the world of decentralized finance and of Ethereum. Through an ad on his official blog, Consensys confirmed the birth of a kind of consortium with MasterCard, which will offer businesses the full stack Quorum, a open source layer on the network Ethereum which greatly increases the amount of transactions which can be validated in one second. We talk about 10,000 transactions per second, against 300 of the most common private chains and the 15 currently supported by Ethereum.

In addition the technology will also be based on proof zero knowledge, allowing to have a high level of privacy on the content of the contracts that are executed without revealing the content and with all other details, including the balance of wallets that can be successfully obfuscated.

ConsenSys Rollups add privacy and scalability, both to existing use cases and to those that will arise in the future. This innovative solution will help accelerate the adoption of the finance of the future.

This is the hot comment of Madeline Murray – who is the global director of Protocol Engineering at ConsenSys, for a project that is perhaps the most important ever put together by the group.

What does this mean for Ethereum?

This is, on the whole, very good news – because the solutions they are developing around Ethereum are helping this ecosystem a overcome those that are for now its most important bottlenecks. Which means that despite great pressure from more efficient paper protocols, Ethereum he will have the mathematical certainty of continuing to maintain centrality in this world.

A centrality that will also concern sectors outside the narrow world of DeFi, to also orient oneself towards NFT It is probably gaming in blockchain, even if this will not be the specific case of the operation of ConsenSys. The interest and the active commitment of large groups such as MasterCard it is yet another demonstration of the fact that we are facing an epochal turning point, which no one will be able to stop.