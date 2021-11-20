Scalebound, after so many years Hideki Kamiya apologizes to Microsoft

Some stories seem to never end, and after so many years Hideki Kamiya back to talk about Scalebound apologizing to Microsoft.

The title was supposed to be Microsoft’s flagship that, in the past generation of Xbox, it would have a Platinum Games exclusive.

The story, however, we all know it, is that of Scalebound it was one of the most talked about cases in recent video game history.

Phil Spencer also expressed himself on the case some time ago, which even he had hoped for a revival of the game surprise.

At the time things between Platinum Games and Microsoft ended quite abruptly and there was no real closure of the story, which comes today thanks to Hideki Kamiya.

The fumantino director of the Japanese studio was recently interviewed, e regarding the matter Scalebound took a very important step.

In the interview reported by Xbox Era, Kamiya apologized to Microsoft for how things went at the time of the development of the title, admitting the errors of the study.

Speaking of the collaboration with Microsoft, which would have led Platinum Games to be able to publish the game with such an important partner, Kamiya has revealed some details:

“It was a great challenge for Platinum Games. We were working in an environment we weren’t used to. We were developing in Unreal Engine, and also lacked the knowledge needed to build a feature-based game online. The problems we would have had to overcome were many. We weren’t experienced enough and we couldn’t get over that wall, and it led us to what happened in the end. “

A very interesting admission for a person who usually responds a lot for lines and does not indulge in such statements. To which the definitive apologies were also added:

«I am sorry for Microsoft that has replied its trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologize both as creator and as a member of Platinum Games. “

