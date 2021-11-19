Scalebound, Hideki Kamiya apologizes to Microsoft for cancellation: ‘We were inexperienced’

Although almost five years have passed since the cancellation of Scalebound, the sinking of the exclusive Xbox continues to hold the ground on social networks, on industry forums and even among the high members of PlatinumGames, as the same points out. Hideki Kamiya in his latest interview with Cutscenes youtubers.

The PlatinumGames Game Director explains in fact that “We had high expectations for Scalebound and we should have lived up to those expectations. Partnering with Microsoft meant launching the game on the latest Xbox console, so we really wanted to create a triple A game, our ambition was to develop a photorealistic title. It was also a personal desire of mine and at the time I thought our team should improve their graphics skills and so we embraced a very ambitious setting with a world full of knights, wizards and dragons, which was my dream as a child. “.

The high exponent of PlatinumGames then focuses on the problems encountered in the actual realization of the Scalebound dream, explaining that “We were working in an unfamiliar environment. We were developing the game on Unreal Engine And we weren’t ready, we lacked the know-how needed to build a game based on online functionality. The obstacles we had to overcome were therefore very large, we were not sufficiently experienced and we were not able to break down that barrier, leading to what then happened in the end. I’m really sorry for the players who were looking forward to it, and I’m sorry for Microsoft who has placed their trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologize as both developer and executive of PlatinumGames “.