"Scaling Tesla to extreme size"

TO Elon Musk You can criticize dozens of things, no doubt. But one of the most important reasons why he is so successful as a businessman and entrepreneur is based on maintaining a clear and consistent vision in his projects, including his Tesla and SpaceX.

In the case of the electric car manufacturer, Elon Musk revealed the “master plan” to make the company profitable. It was an article published on August 2, 2006, where he explained the general strategy of what was then a startup. In text he reveals his intention: “My objective of financing Tesla is to accelerate the change from a hydrocarbon-based economy to one based on solar energy, which must be the main, although not the only sustainable solution.”

There he also revealed the car launch strategy that has been the same to this day.

The master plan, in short, as Musk explains, is:

  • Create a sports car
  • Use that money to build an affordable car
  • Use that money to build an even more affordable car
  • Do all of the above with a zero emission electric vehicle

The sports car was the first Rodaster, with which the development and assembly of the Model S was financed. Then came the Model X. With all that income, research and development from Tesla, the Model 3 and Model Y were created.

