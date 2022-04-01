Scaloni: Mexico is a difficult rival in World Cups, I suffered in 2006

Facing Mexico in Qatar 2022 it was not very good news for the coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scalloniwho spoke of what has touched him suffer against the Triremembering that duel of the Round of 16 in Germany 2006where the now coach attended as an albiceleste player.

Scaloni recognized what the Tri of Gerardo Daniel Martino It can be complicated, but because of Mexico’s history in World Cups.

“Historically It is a difficult rival for us in the World CupsI suffered it in 2006 as a player who did not play a great game and we won in extra time with Maxi’s goal”, declared the strategist of the albiceleste in TyC Sports.

It should be remembered that Scaloni was part of the Argentina team in that World Cup in which They left Mexico out with a great goal from Maxi Rodríguez.

“Was a a very complicated game, they have a World Cup tradition and they are a complicated rival and the other two, Poland is a good selection with good players, recognized and of first level and Arabia made a great classificationwe have a chance”, added Scaloni.

Group C does not leave Scaloni alone

While in DirecTV Sports, Lionel acknowledged that Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia did not leave him alone.

“I said that the draw was going to bring whatever it was, it had no projection nor one that I like or one that I do not like, the reality is that We can’t be happy, but it is a good group that we can do things welland if we do things as we have been doing, we have many chances”, he added.

“Mexico is a good rival, a rival that has a World Cup tradition that normally passes the group stagePoland just got through beating Sweden 2-0, it’s a very good qualifying, we have to be careful, but if we do what we have to do we’ll be fine,” he added.