Scam alert! Binance CEO warns users of massive phishing via SMS

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, has warned the cryptocurrency community against a “huge“SMS phishing scam targeting exchange customers.

“There is a huge SMS phishing scam with a link to cancel withdrawals. It leads to a phishing website that collects your credentials like in the screenshot below. NEVER click on links in SMS! Always go to https://t.co/9rMMAmtCxH via a bookmark or type it in the search bar. Stay #SAFU “

According to the screenshot shared by CZ, the scam involves sending an SMS, showing a link to cancel false withdrawal requests, directing users to a website designed to collect their login credentials.

The CEO warned Binance users of do not click on any link in the SMSrecommending manually typing the URL to access the exchange via their browsers.

Several cases of hacking and phishing have already emerged in 2022, with some platforms suffering significant losses.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the token bridge on Wednesday Wormhole was subject to a security vulnerability, resulting in the loss of 120,000 Ether wrapped tokens (wETH), equivalent to approximately $ 321 million. On January 17th, $ 33.8 million worth of cryptocurrencies was stolen from Crypto.com following a breach.

Recently, new malware has also become known that targets wallet browser plugins, such as MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet.