Scam alert! Binance CEO Warns Users Of Massive SMS Phishing From CoinTelegraph

Scam alert! Binance CEO warns users of massive phishing via SMS
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, has warned the cryptocurrency community against a “huge” SMS phishing scam targeting the exchange’s customers.
“There is a huge SMS phishing scam with a link to cancel withdrawals. It leads to a phishing website that collects your credentials like in the screenshot below.
NEVER click on links in SMS!
