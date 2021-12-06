“Scam artists” with (fake) Polaroid- Corriere.it business cards

from Luigi Ferrarella

Bper, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Bpm, Credito Valtellinese, Credito Emiliano and Banca Intesa Sanpaolo tricked by six people with the trick of financing based on discounted invoices. The gang showed up with counterfeit Polaroid-branded business cards

Cheating a handful of euros to unprepared victims, with the trick of loans requested on the basis of discounted invoices but actually issued for non-existent operations, is certainly an activity not unknown to those who live by expedients, but to cheat even 10 million with this mechanism. euro to six big banks in a few months you have to be “artists” of the scam. And in their own way, the six suspects were in 2016 – three Italian-Swiss, two Paduan and a Roman – for which the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office is now asking for indictment for the hypothesis of a crime of conspiracy aimed precisely at a series of scams that have earned a total of 10 million euros at the expense of Bper, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, of Bpm, Credito Valtellinese, Credito Emiliano and Banca Intesa Sanpaolo.

Funding The ingenious scammers are accused of having deceived credit institutions in being able to obtain substantial loans from banks through “The discount on invoices created by art and which would not have been paid”, then immediately distract this money from the accounts of the companies used for the scam and then let it go bankrupt. In this way, in addition to the damage for the banks robbed in total of about 10 million euros, the diversion of money from the companies and their bankruptcy has resulted in a liability of over 20 million euros, while at least 6 million and eight hundred thousand euros of the lucrative profits took the path of the personal profits of the transferred scammers on the Swiss account of Marketeasy Italia srl, and another 4 million on Gs Quality Service srl.

The fake documents In retrospect, the scam seems all too simple: credit institutions disbursed loans upon presentation of fraudulently prepared documents for the fraud, such as invoices for non-existent operations brought to the discount, sometimes then reversed and apparently issued in a short period of time between 21 and 27 January 2016 and between 7 and 14 March 2016. In this way the scammers are the unjust profit of loans obtained unduly and immediately made to disappear from the accounts of the companies are procured, with equal damage for the credit institutions that have had to record the amounts as non-performing.

The fake Polaroid emissaries Certainly the banks do not make a good impression on us, which, usually grim when to disburse a mortgage to a couple of workers they demand guarantees with at times suffocating fussiness, here they turn out to have instead been deceived with a certain superficiality by the imagination of scammers who presented themselves with counterfeit business cards of the Polaroid spa brand, a group that is therefore one of the offended parties in this proceeding for the crime of trademark counterfeiting and use. Among the offended parties there is also the Revenue Agency, because prosecutors Stefano Civardi and Bianca Maria Eugenia Baj Macario also contest the tax crimes determined by the fact that the bankruptcy of Marketeasy Italia Srl in July 2017 left an evaded tax relating to the 2015 of over 320,000 euros.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.