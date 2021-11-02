Scam of 250 thousand euros in the post office, investigated employed

SAN PRISCO – The investigation coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere Giacomo Urbano started after the complaint of a lady from San Prisco against a postal employee of the local office for the crimes of fraud, embezzlement and forgery.

Currently, the story is followed by the Carabinieri of San Prisco, directed by the commander marshal Matteo Monaco, and whose investigations have led to the identification of the employee held responsible, already removed from the office and who is under investigation for the facts we have mentioned. given the news.

The same officials of the Fraud Management and Security Intelligence of Poste Italiane launched an internal investigation, in parallel with that of the carabinieri and therefore, after hearing the saver robbed in the presence of their trusted lawyer, the lawyer Francesco Cinotti, carried out thorough checks and feedback coming to ascertain the large sum stolen from the saver that should be around 250 thousand euros.

The Bank of Italy was also interested in reconstructing the facts and invited Poste Italiane to provide the saver with an exhaustive and precise explanation as soon as possible.

It remains to be seen whether there are other savers and parties involved.