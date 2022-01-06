Business

“Scam of millions and millions of euros”, here is the mistake to avoid – Libero Quotidiano

Riccardo Trombetta of Strip the News has found yet another fake insurance site. One that gets users’ money for phantom policies that don’t cover customers and for which it’s almost always impossible to get their money back. “AND’ a scam worth millions and millions of euros, that of the sites of the fake online insurance – explained the correspondent of the satirical news -. But will these clever ones continue even during the holiday season? ”By doing an experiment himself, he found that these sites never stop.

For 7 days it costs 120 euros, the payment can be done with a bank transfer or alternatively, if the issue is to be immediate, a pos, paypos, top-up to tobacconists “, says the head of the fake insurance on the phone. At that point Riccardo Trombetta asks him:” When will you stop doing this scam? “And the answer is rather disconcerting:” Never, ever sir, we are too strong, unbeatable. Serious work kills people, Mr. Trombetta, I have to disconnect. “

“Be careful when you lose your money on these scoundrels, getting them back is always very difficult,” explained the reporter. Strip then he heard Daniele Pistolesi, president of the association victims of financial scams, who denounced: “After the latest reports on fake insurance, people who have been victims of this trap have continued to contact us. And although it is very difficult to recover the money, for some of them they have been refunds made “. Then the steps to follow in the event of a scam: “You must immediately file a complaint and then contact your bank to ask the reversal of payments made by bank transfer or credit card, in the hope that the money will come back “. In the end, a practical advice from Trombetta, that of consult the “Ivass website – the Insurance Supervisory Institute – where an updated list of these scam sites is always reported “.

