Scam on Onlyfans, users believe they are talking to models

An investigation by the Insider has brought to light a series of issues closely related to a creator management company on Onlyfans, the Unruly Agency. Among the most serious issues that emerged there is undoubtedly the one that sees the users and the models with whom they think they are talking as protagonists – sometimes paying specifically to have this type of relationship face to face -. The one that has basically been branded as one scam on Onlyfans – also classified as such by an account manager of the agency itself – has put the agency at the center of a controversy that has also brought out other distortions.

Scam on Onlyfans, they pay to talk to agency employees

Among the various possibilities, on Onlyfans is also offered that of direct interaction with the influencers followed. Option that, more often than not, involves a surcharge. Unruly Agency was accused of asking employees to respond to messages intended for models and influencers, letting users believe they are interacting with those specific people. Even more serious is that these would be conversations involving private matters and fantasies, between what turns them on and why their marriages have failed. The Insider said one employee claimed he was “basically a professional scammer.” The work of the agency’s employees, therefore, would seem to go well beyond helping models and influencers in the creation of content: they would be real ghostwriters for the models.

The Insider tried to talk to a couple of lawyers to understand if Onlyfans’ terms of service allow such a thing and it emerged that we are in a gray area in this sense: there are those who say that it can be fine. and who thinks the validity or otherwise of such a fact depends on how the creator presented his two-person chat service.

The other accusations against the Unruly agency

Researching also revealed how Unruly has received allegations of mistreatment of employees and managed creators. Some creators have also accused the agency of having published naked content to them outside the agreed terms – for example in the public feed instead of the more exclusive private one – also using shots that the creators did not know existed. Lack of clarity is also reported when signing the contracts – with vague references to what the lawyers say they do – and when splitting them – a creator reported receiving a $ 300,000 fine. Same thing in money management, with a creator reporting how the agency would change the bank details on the Onlyfans account in order to get the money to the agency and not the model. In short, between user fraud and employee mistreatment, the agency certainly does not come out well and even the reputation of Onlyfans is put at risk.